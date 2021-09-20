BIG RAPIDS — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office released it was investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a 20-year-old Evart woman and a 49-year-old Big Rapids man.
At 3:19 p.m. Monday, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the personal injury crash on NLD just north of 14 Mile Road, according to a release from police. In the release, police said the Evart woman pulled out in front of the Big Rapids man’s vehicle.
The airbags in the Big Rapids man’s vehicle went off and police said he sustained minor injuries. Police said he was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Evart woman and her passengers were not injured in the crash, according to police.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Rescue and Fire.
