CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Evart woman faced drug and driving-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jessica Lynn Frost was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle for her connection with an incident on March 17 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the felony drug offense and increased the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Frost faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $45,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Frost is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
She was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 8.
