CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Evart woman faced a potential life sentence for drunken driving during her recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
Crystal Autumn Riggleman stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf to charges of operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on April 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence if the primary offense is punishable five years or more in prison.
If convicted of the drunken driving offense, Riggleman faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Riggleman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
