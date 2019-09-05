Evart woman charged with police ARO, alcohol-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Evart woman is facing multiple offenses including police assault, resist or obstruct after she was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Andelia Jeanine Lesley was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly drunk person for her connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Lesley faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lesley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.
