CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Evart woman faced drunken driving and other felony offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Crystal Autumn Riggleman was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on April 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the offense which enhances the maximum sentence to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Riggleman faces a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Riggleman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20.
