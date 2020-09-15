EVART — Plans for Lume Cannabis Co. to expand have been approved by the Evart Zoning Board of Appeals.
The zoning board, which is made up of the Evart City Council, approved a zoning variance that would allow the company to expand within the city at a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 11.
This newly approved zoning variance allows Lume to expand within the city rather than having to utilize land from Evart Township.
Lume is looking to expand its 50,000 square foot City of Evart facility to around 200,000 square feet and add 520 new jobs to its current 100 employees at the facility.
The first expansion, which is already underway, will add an additional 85,000 square feet and add 130 jobs to the current facility and allow Lume to increase production capacity by 150% once completed.
The entire project is set to complete in 2024, according to a recent press release.
