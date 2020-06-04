EVART — What started as a fire behind a shelf, quickly engulfed the Corner Store in Evart.
At around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, Osceola County Dispatch received a call from a worker inside the store saying there was a fire behind a shelf. Despite a quick response, by the time firefighters arrived on scene the fire had already taken over the historic building on the corner of Sixth and Main.
The Evart Police Department blocked off a portion of Main Street and an evacuation order of Main Street businesses was made.
"They didn't know how bad this was going to get or which way the building was going to fall when it started to buckle," Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams. "It was a necessary safety precaution."
The fire was contained just after 3 p.m. but a portion of Main Street remains closed for clean up.
As community members gathered along Main Street, they watched as a staple business during Halloween and a coffee stop for many locals fell to the ground.
"It's sad," Angela Hunter said. "We were just out planting flowers this morning. It just feels like we can't escape all the terrible going on in the world right now."
Owner Ryan Hopkins said he was just glad his employee in the building was not hurt.
"It's terrible. But my employee made it out all right and no one was hurt," he said. "She was the only one in the store at the time."
Though the city lost a building that has stood on the corner of Sixth and Main since the 1800s, Williams said a lot more could have been lost if it were not for the quick arrival of local and surrounding area departments.
"In a town where buildings are so close together, the fire could have easily been much more devastating than it was," he said. "It's tragic. That building has been there for over 100 years. But if the fire departments had not responded as quickly as they did, this could have been a lot worse."
The Evart Fire and Police departments were aided by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Tustin Fire Department, Reed City Fire Department, Osceola County EMS and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.