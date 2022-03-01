EVART — For small business owners, taking the leap to establish a brick-and-mortar storefront can be daunting. It often goes beyond simply locating a building and includes sorting out equipment, spacial needs and staffing.
With a new Main Street pop-up shop, the Evart Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is hoping to provide community business owner’s with the opportunity to test run a physical, downtown location.
In 2017, the Evart DDA began the application process to become a Michigan Main Street, and through that experience, their director at the time noticed that many other main streets had their own pop-ups.
“So purchasing a building and doing a pop-up shop to help businesses see if they could get into business at a low cost and to figure out if their business plan worked and what business is about,” said Evart DDA Secretary, June-Marie Essner.
“Plus rehabbing of buildings for the downtown that some of the DDAs, or main streets I should say, then sell afterward.”
Since its creation, the pop-up shop has had several temporary hosts, including a multi-vendor Christmas market, 4 C’s Cookies and More and ERK Crafts owned by Erica Henry.
When she was renting the pop-up, her business was known as the Wild Strawberry Patch, but she’s recently rebranded to include the initials of her three boys. ERK is an acronym for Ethen, Remington and Kyler.
“I really wanted to include my kids in the business,” Henry said. “And when people find out it’s their names, they always think that’s really sweet.”
Henry specializes in customizing different products like tumblers, hats and shirts. Customers can message her with a name or design they’d like engraved or printed onto their item, and Henry will use her equipment to make it happen.
“I think everything should be customized honestly,” she said. “You know it means a lot more when something is personalized to just you.”
In the two months that Henry was in the pop-up, she said her number of customers picked up immensely. Being placed in the forefront of Evart’s downtown brought ERK Crafts to the attention of people who may not have ever stumbled across her Facebook page where she usually sells.
Even after ending her time in the shop and establishing a new brand, Henry said she has new customers every month.
The brick-and-mortar experience also showed Henry that she wasn’t prepared for a physical store just yet.
“[The DDA] was ready to put me in a building, and I had to put the brakes on that,” she said. “I actually had to do some printing from home because I just didn’t have the space I needed for all my equipment and product.”
Eventually, the kinks can be worked out, Henry said, and she hopes to have her own shop someday soon. As a result of her pop-up journey, Henry has become a DDA board member, where she’s been able to see the growth of Evart’s downtown over the last year.
“We’re seeing a lot of new business, and that’s really great,” she said.
Essner too said that downtown business has been on the rise. They’ve lost one business, but gained three, which she said still puts them in a better spot than before. Functioning for nine months without a director has slowed down the process of establishing new commerce.
“All the rest of the board are business owners mostly, and so we can’t devote the time that’s needed,” she said. “But you know, hopefully that will change soon and we’ll have a director.”
Overall, the pop-up shop has been a successful addition to the Evart community, according to Essner. Every time there’s a business in the space, she said they’re extremely busy. Renting out at a low cost has helped to garner interest in the pop-up, as well as varying the rental period from a minimum of one week to a maximum of three months.
Businesses interested in setting up shop in the Main Street pop-up can contact the Evart DDA at ddadirector@evart.org.
