EVART — It’s been a long time coming but Foster’s Market in Evart has a new look both inside and out.
The process of renovating the only grocery store in Evart, 820 W. 7th St., was done in phases and took three years to complete. While there is still some painting to do, owner Dave Foster said the process is pretty much complete and it was overdue.
Foster said he had a friend who also is in the grocery business who came to the Evart store and took a look around. It didn’t take long before Foster said his friend observed that the store looked like 1985.
“We had been kicking this around for a couple of years. The front of the building, so much of the building, hadn’t been changed much since 1977, so things were looking on the tired side,” Foster said.
The work that was completed included updating the front of the building, including the removal of the old neon Foster’s sign for something new and contemporary. He also said new flooring was installed, new check-out stands, a new deli counter, a new service counter and several new refrigerated cases.
Foster said the store has been in Evart since 1977 when his dad Bob opened it. Along the way, he said the grocery business got into his blood, especially since he was brought up in the business. Once he started working at the store, Foster said it was fun and something he wanted to do.
With two older brothers and a brother-in-law each given the reins to the store after his father retired, Foster said he eventually got his turn to run the business. Although he has only been running the business for six years, Foster said when he decides to retire, it likely will be owned by someone whose last name isn’t Foster.
Although he has a son and a daughter, Foster said they have chosen different career paths. While Foster will cease to be owned by his family, he looks at it as a positive and hopefully a breath of fresh air.
As for the work that was done during the last three years, Foster said he doesn’t believe there will be a grand re-opening of the store.
“It took a long time. We did it in phases instead of one big project. We just kept doing small bites at a time, so it was affordable,” he said.
