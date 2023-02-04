CADILLAC — Since around Christmastime, Pilgrim’s Village Fishing Shop operator Chris Knaisel said people have been ice fishing on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
Knaisel said even though ice buildup has been slower this year due to mild temperatures, this hasn’t stopped anglers excited to get out on the lakes.
“People don’t even wait anymore,” Knaisel said. “We’ve been the only place with good ice and we’ve had every ice fishermen there is ... I don’t know what it’s like being a fish right now, seeing all those auger heads above them.”
While ice buildup on local lakes has been slow, Knaisel said it’s still been better than basically any lake south of U.S. 10, making this part of the state a hot spot for anglers coming from southern Michigan and even as far away as Indiana and Ohio.
Knaisel said as of Tuesday, there was about 8 inches of ice on Lake Mitchell and between 6-8 inches on most parts of Lake Cadillac. Knaisel expected this week’s cold spell to add an inch and a half to both lakes by the weekend.
Despite the heavy fishing pressure, Knaisel said anglers still are reporting decent catches of a variety of species, including pike, crappie and perch.
Popular spots on Lake Mitchell include near both coves, although quite a bit of walking is required to get to either location. Access to popular spots on Lake Cadillac is more convenient, given that deep water is accessible 50 yards from shore in many places, including all along the Keith McKellop Walkway. Knaisel said some people place their tip-ups and then return to their heated vehicles parked near shore and monitor them from there.
While both lakes are pretty solid, Knaisel warned that the area near the Lake Cadillac side of the canal might be spotty in places.
This weekend, a hard water fishing school will hosted by the Department of Natural Resources. The event will be held Feb. 4-5 at the Mitchell State Park.
The class will cover everything from how to set up equipment and how, where and when to fish, to ice safety and rules and regulations. The focus of this class will be techniques for panfish, walleye and pike.
Participants will spend the first day gearing up, rigging rods and learning what need to know on the ice this year. The second day, which is optional, participants will spend the day fishing. There will be a warming hut, augers and some shanties (available on a first-come, first-served basis) provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if possible. The whole family is encouraged to come.
Weather conditions will dictate on-ice activities, which may be moved indoors.
Cost for the class is $40, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch Saturday and Sunday, bait and a goodie bag.
To register for this class, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
For more information, contact Edward Shaw at (231) 779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.