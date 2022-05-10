With Mother’s Day occurring last weekend as well as the first big event of the summer, things are about to get busy as the fairs and festival season is under way.
That season comes with a need for volunteers, and for many local organizations and events, that is a commodity that has been hard to come by for years, and the summer of 2022 is no different.
In December, new Northern District Fair Board President Larry Walsh and his wife introduced themselvess to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. During their introduction, the couple said the 2022 iteration of the fair will include the return of harness racing and the rodeo. They also were hopeful they could help to restore the fair to what it used to be.
They knew it would take time and Walsh is committed. He, however, is learning a lesson that his predecessors and other event organizers learned, it is hard to get volunteers.
“It is tough. It is almost impossible,” Walsh said about getting volunteers. “I honestly don’t know why it is so difficult. I wish I knew because I would try to fix it. I don’t know if it is gas prices or if people don’t have time. I don’t know.”
While he doesn’t know if it is the only reason, Walsh is sure the price at the pump and the everyday cost of living are probably keeping some people from going out and about as they might want. When it comes to putting food on the table or paying a bill, spending the extra money to travel to volunteer is likely low.
He also said that may be causing issues with finding sponsorships.
He said he has reached out to 50 or 60 prospective sponsors and maybe three or four have responded. He said many will post on social media saying they want the fair to be better but when it comes to sponsoring the fair, an event or even volunteering time, it is tough to get commitments.
“They want to see better things at the fair but if we don’t have sponsors it’s not going to get better,” he said. “You need sponsors to start the fair and then people to come to support the event, which in turn means we can do it again next year.”
He said the cost of this year’s shows for the fair is roughly $22,000 and if that can be covered by sponsorships then the money generated from the events can help to pay for the following year’s events.
He said having volunteers plays a role in that, too. Walsh said some of the money that could be used to help pay for better events is being used to hire a company to handle parking during fair week. That was something they wanted to have volunteers do, but they just couldn’t get enough people.
He also said the fair board has 12 members who have different roles to help the fair, and they can only do so much.
If anyone is looking to volunteer for the Northern District Fair or would like to sponsor the event can call Walsh at (231) 884-7365.
One summer event that already has been canceled due to lack of volunteers is the Cadillac Freedom Festival.
The final straw for festival organizers was the response they received when they posted a message on social media in March asking for volunteers to help put together this year’s event.
The wording of the message made it clear how urgent the situation was:
“Because of the lack of support/volunteers we are at the point of not having fireworks in Cadillac this year,” the message states. “Now is the time to contract with fireworks providers and we have 0 dollars to make that commitment. This is our last call for community support. ARE YOU WILLING TO STEP UP AND SUPPORT???”
Despite its dire tone, the message failed to elicit much of a response.
“We got one reply,” said Derek Anderson, who has been involved with the festival for the last 10 years. “I don’t know if people don’t realize it takes volunteers to put this together. It’s too much for four people.”
For the last few years, Anderson said it’s basically been himself and three others who’ve done the lion’s share of work putting the event on.
To put on the event comfortably — without volunteers taking on too many duties at a time — it takes 10-12 people. Anderson said the last time they had anywhere close to that was in 2018.
Anderson said other events he’s involved with, such as the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival, are more successful because people volunteer for specific responsibilities, instead of organizers having to assign a broad range of duties to the handful of people that do agree to help out.
“Everybody has a role,” Anderson said.
While he truly enjoyed being a part of the Cadillac Freedom Festival, Anderson said he and the rest of the board members have decided that even if a bunch of volunteers came forward now, they no longer want to be responsible for putting on the event.
“It’s so time-consuming putting this together ... from January to July, it takes up pretty much all your free time,” Anderson said. “At this point in my life, I need to do something else.”
That being said, his hope is that someone else will take up the mantle so Cadillac will have some sort of Independence Day celebration moving forward.
“I would help with the transition on that, too,” Anderson said.
In the case of the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival, rounding up enough volunteers to work the event hasn’t been an issue, according to committee member Lindsey Westdorp. The struggle lies in finding those willing to sit on boards and committees and volunteer their time planning the events.
Having additional hands on deck with the planning process helps to ensure a smooth-running event and a sufficient number of volunteers. In her experience working as Marketing Manager for the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, Westdorp said this is a prominent issue for many local event organizers.
When it comes to volunteers, what’s most disheartening for Westdorp is watching individuals donate their time year after year, only to receive complaints from attendees.
“What can be frustrating for me is how some people that enjoy attending festivals and events don’t often think about the man-hours that go into planning and executing them,” she said. “Those that are quick to complain about their experience aren’t usually the ones that are signing up to help.”
Additionally, she said keeping a consistent overturn of volunteers can be difficult. When the same core group of volunteers are the only ones donating their time, she said it’s easy for them to become overworked and eventually retreat.
“A lot of the volunteers I have worked with here locally are really great, and they are volunteering multiple times a year for different things, coming back year after year,” she said. “After a while, these people can become burned out, and it is definitely a struggle to find quality replacements.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a dent in the number of volunteers across the board. As normalcy returns, Westdorp said community members are eager to reconnect and gather again. She said her hope is that this desire will help events bounce back in terms of volunteer support.
For anyone interested in volunteering, Westdorp said it’s never too early to get involved and that most events are planning for months in advance. She said it doesn’t take much to become a volunteer other than dependability.
“If you sign up, show up,” she said. “Most volunteer tasks aren’t difficult, they just take a bit of your time.”
While some organizations are struggling to find volunteers, others say they have received a lot of support from the community.
For the Greatest Fourth in the North festival in Lake City, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephani Escalera said they had a handful of people express interest in volunteering. As they prepare to reach out a second time, she said they expect more to come in as people organized their summer schedules.
“I know once people kind of get their schedule around for July, they will know whether or not they can help more or less or be added onto the volunteer sheets,” Escalera said.
Due to the close connection many of the Chamber board members have to the community, Escalera said she believes they’ll be able to find more as summer approaches.
“The board members know quite a few people in the area,” Escalera said. “They should be able to get volunteers pretty easily.”
“I think at the Festival of the Pines they did very good with getting volunteers, so hoping that it turns out, for volunteers, as well as it did for the Festival of the Pines.”
Over in Manton, Harvest Festival Board President Mike Moffit said they have a solid core of volunteers who return every year.
“When you have a festival that’s been run for 98 years, it’s pretty well in place as far as what we need to have done and when we need to have it done,” Moffit said.
Due to the recent passing of Don Larson, Moffit said he believes that has brought in more support. As the festival approaches, Moffit said he believes they’ll have a couple more people offer to volunteer.
