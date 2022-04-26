Ever-popular Mesick Jeep Blessing coming up this Saturday

MESICK — Leave it to Mesick to combine worship with off-roading.
Starting out more than 20 years ago as a handful of Jeep enthusiasts who would take to the trails outside Mesick following a short prayer at a local church, the Jeep Blessing has grown into one of Northern Michigan’s largest events, drawing thousands of people and off-road vehicles to the corner of North M-37 and M-115 every spring.
This year’s event will be held this Saturday, April 30, with gates opening at 8 a.m.
As part of the blessing, multiple obstacle courses and a mud pit will be set up for riding.
Courses includes the following: “Stocker course” — where you can test out you and your Jeep’s abilities with a stock four-wheel drive; two intermediate courses; where you can put your Jeep to the test legally (tread lightly rules don’t apply); and “Chad Ville” — 35-inch tires, front and rear lockers, and winch required, broken parts left behind optional.
Cost to enter a course is $20.
All proceeds from the event go toward paying for the next year’s Blessing, with anything remaining going to charities. Event organizer Deb Stafford said they donated thousands from previous year’s Jeep Blessing to a number of non-profit organizations, including the Cadillac Senior Center, Vets Serving Vets, Downs Syndrome Association of West Michigan, Project Christmas, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, among others. She said for the past several years, they’ve donated around $15,000 each year.
Stafford estimates this year’s event will draw 2,000 off-road vehicles, 30 vendors selling a variety of wares, and around 5,000 attendees.
Cost to attend the event as a spectator is $5 per person 16 years old and up. Cost for those under 16 is free. Drivers must be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license. Drivers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Waivers must be signed by all drivers going through any of the courses and the mud pit.
New to this year’s event will be a “Show and Shine” contest. The fee to enter the contest is $5.
Prior to the pandemic, the Jeep Blessing featured a bounce house for the kids. Out of concern for the safety of attendees, Stafford said last year they decided to replace the bounce house with Clark the Juggler, who was such a big hit they decided to bring him back this year.
For more information on the event, search for the Jeep Blessing on Facebook.
