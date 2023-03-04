CADILLAC — Apparently, one play at a time isn’t good enough for the Cadillac Footliters.
In the group’s upcoming rendition of Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, the nine cast members will be acting out 30 different plays in the course of a single hour.
To add even more difficulty to the performance, the plays will be acted out in a different order every time the show is held.
“It’s more challenging from a memorization standpoint,” said cast member Meg Santangelo. “You have to flip the switch pretty quickly with this.”
According to Playscripts.com, “Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind” is the longest-running show in Chicago history, with the first performance held in 1988. Each two-minute play is performed in random order with an interactive audience that yells out the number of which play to perform next. An onstage 60-minute timer keeps everyone honest.
The plays have a range of themes and plots, including those that are comic, tragic, political, personal and abstract. Groups that perform this ensemble show can choose from among 90 plays, allowing them to customize an experience that is completely unique.
For example, Santangelo said one of the plays is based around what it would be like if a 3-year-old were to interview audience members; another play is a mini-version of the Shakespeare classic, “Macbeth.”
“It’s something really different and exciting for Footliters to do,” Santangelo said. “It’s fast-paced, funny ... and you never see the same show twice no matter how many times you go.”
Performances will be held March 10, 11, 17 and 18 at the Charming North event space in downtown Cadillac.
All shows will start at 7 p.m., with the exception of a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.
Tickets cost $10 if purchased ahead of time at Brinks Art and Frame Shop, or Horizon Books. Tickets also can be purchased for $11 at cadillacfootliters.com, and at the door for $12.
