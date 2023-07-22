CADILLAC — The owner of the Evergreen Resort has big plans for an undeveloped portion of his property along 41 Road in Clam Lake Township.
According to minutes from the Clam Lake Township Planning Commission, Evergreen Resort General Manager David Vigne last year requested the property’s zoning be changed from agricultural-residential to forest recreational.
The rezoning request, if approved with a special use permit, would have allowed Vigne and Evergreen Resort owner Karl Thomas to move forward with plans to build a “glamping” campground and, eventually, a hotel at the site.
According to the minutes, Vigne spoke during a public hearing in July 2022 on the rezoning request, and described their vision for the site, which was to include a “high-end forested new resort with full hookups for RVs and shower house,” in addition to “a 4-5 story hotel with top floor restaurant that hopefully you will see Lake Cadillac from.”
“He said they plan to have a lot of suites, spas, indoor pool and hot tub,” the planning commission minutes continue. “He said they will be pushing to bring folks from down south up for snowmobiling. He said the estimate for the hotel is $10 (million), self-funded and hope to have it done next year.”
Vigne said the term “glamping” essentially means fancy camping and added that he has been to a lot of campgrounds that had small sites, whereas they intend to install spacious concrete pads for their glamping clients.
Vigne also commented during the meeting that their current hotel facilities are outdated, with a septic system that is falling apart. He added that they will decide what to do with the existing Evergreen Hotel at a later date, according to the minutes.
During the public hearing, a number of people from the community expressed concern about the plan, with many saying they felt it wasn’t appropriate for the area.
Lindsey Sparks, who lives on Colleen Drive, commented that she moved here for space, quiet and clean air. She said she doesn’t want the noise, campfire smoke, traffic or strangers from outside the community around her children.
Larry Payne, who lives on Doral Drive, asked if there was a traffic survey for 41 Road and why they wanted to build the campground there as opposed to the current hotel site on Mackinaw Trail.
Earlier in the meeting, Vigne said they hoped to keep as many of the trees as possible on the undeveloped part of the property where the glamping campground has been proposed. He said the Evergreen Resort side doesn’t have as many trees, which would make it less attractive for glamping.
Crestview Drive resident Sally Adlam told the Cadillac News that the development has the potential to increase traffic on roads that aren’t designed to handle it. She added that she’s also concerned about pollution from campfires. Adlam also questions if such a development would be successful at that location and would like to see a feasibility study done to find.
Ultimately, she said it just doesn’t fit the surrounding area, which at this time is mainly residential and farmland.
After hearing from people in the community, the planning commission unanimously voted against the rezoning request, with some members commenting they didn’t think the proposal fits the area or the township’s Master Plan.
Zoning Administrator Cindy Warda said if a rezoning request is denied, the township requires at least a year to go by before it can be brought up again for consideration.
If a recent meeting held at the resort is any indication, there’s a good chance that another planning commission discussion on the development could be forthcoming.
Vigne and Thomas invited several people from the community to the Evergreen Resort last month to discuss their plans for the site. In a letter to those community members, Vigne wrote that they were sorry to have not consulted them from the beginning.
“We understand that our lack of communication with you has resulted in frustrations, and we assure you that this was not our intention,” the letter states. “We are fully committed to working collaboratively with you and all members of our community to ensure our plans enhance and benefit all property owners and our community.”
Information about the proposal was shared with meeting attendees, and outlined details of the development.
The first stage would be the glamping site, which would include 32 luxury camping spots complete with water, sewer and electric, a bathhouse with showers, washers and dryers, a pavilion for outside gatherings, and a blacktop road throughout the campsite, along with concrete footers for RVs.
The second stage would be the hotel, which would be four to five stories high, containing up to 100 rooms. It also would feature a rooftop bar/restaurant overseeing Lake Cadillac, banquet facilities, lounge with fireplace, indoor pool, hot tub and sauna.
Among the benefits that developers say the glamping site and resort would bring to the community include 25 new jobs, a boost to tourism, a multi-million dollar hospitality investment, increased recreational opportunities, and water and sewer infrastructure, although residents have questioned the method by which water and sewer would be extended to the site.
“Our ultimate goal is to create a resort experience that will be a source of pride and prosperity for our community, and we firmly believe that we can achieve this by working together,” Vigne wrote in his letter to community members.
The Cadillac News left multiple messages with Vigne to discuss the proposal and to find out if they plan to submit another request to rezone the property but did not hear back by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.