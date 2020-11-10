CADILLAC — It's going to get worse before it gets better. And it's pretty bad already.
Dr. James Whelan sounds more somber when talking about COVID-19 in the Cadillac area than he did a few months ago.
But the acting chief of medicine for Munson Cadillac Hospital and physician in family practice says he's still optimistic.
"We have an incredible team who will take care of these patients," Dr. Whelan told the Cadillac News in an interview Monday morning about the COVID-19 surge in the region.
Still, the numbers present a sober reality.
At the time of the conversation, there were 50 COVID-19 cases across Munson Healthcare and eight COVID-19 positive patients at Munson Cadillac Hospital.
That's three times as many as there were in the spring.
"Every day is a new record," Dr. Whelan said. Earlier in the surge, the most the Munson Healthcare system had was 14 or 15.
Positive test rates vary, but some practices or hospitals are seeing 20-40% positivity, Dr. Whelan said. Among the broader community, the positive test rate is "almost certainly over 10%."
Within the hospital system, the positive test rate for people who are asymptomatic but are being tested for other reasons (such as before having surgery) the positivity rate is 3%. Earlier in the pandemic, it was 1%.
"It's quite bad in our communities right now. The trickle down to our hospitals is typically delayed a couple of weeks, so I really think it's going to get quite a bit worse before it gets better," Dr. Whelan said.
The hospitals can handle the surge, Dr. Whelan said.
There's no other choice.
"There's nowhere to send them ... we just don't have anywhere we could transfer people," Dr. Whelan said. "We are adjusting as rapidly as we can."
Staffing is the big challenge. As the virus spreads in the community, more hospital workers need to be quarantined. Even transfers have become difficult as EMS workers get quarantined.
"It's really a series of dominoes falling from our perspective. And even if we had a complete shutdown starting right now, our numbers would still go up for two more weeks," Dr. Whelan said, explaining, "because people are already exposed and those people haven't either become symptomatic or been discovered yet."
Munson is spending the week on implementation and planning, Dr. Whelan said.
Throughout the pandemic, only some of Munson's hospitals have been used to treat COVID-19 patients; Cadillac is one of them.
But nothing is off the table now.
"Opening additional hospitals to COVID patients is a possibility," Dr. Whelan said. Munson might also cut back on elective procedures.
While there may be disruptions in services in the coming weeks, cancer patients should expect to keep getting treatments.
"Even during the first surge, we did not intentionally delay anyone's cancer treatment, and we would not encourage any cancer patients to expect, or to plan on a delay or changing their treatment plans on right now," Dr. Whelan said.
The good news is, doctors know more about the novel coronavirus than they did at the beginning of the pandemic and have better treatment options. When people do need to be hospitalized, they don't need to be hospitalized as long because they're getting better faster. Fewer people end up needing ventilators.
The hospital, however, is very concerned about holiday gatherings.
Dr. Whelan said hospital staff understands that it's tough to be away from extended family. They miss their families, too.
"It is a very concerning that if there are large gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday that we will continue to see increasing numbers instead of slowing them," Dr. Whelan said.
Some people will die.
"Seeing your whole family at Thanksgiving isn't worth possibly losing grandma and grandpa," Dr. Whelan said.
"We are going to lose some people," Dr. Whelan said, and urged the community to do anything they can to reduce the spread of the virus, particularly avoiding large gatherings at the holidays or at the minimum, following CDC guidelines.
One other thing you can do to help is to get your flu shot.
Though the hospital isn't seeing flu yet, with more people vaccinated against influenza, there will be less confusion and stress on the hospital system.
The hospital system is also in the process of testing the platform that will allow them to test for COVID-19, influenza and RSV at once.
