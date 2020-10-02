Every local county had new cases on Thursday

CADILLAC — All four counties in the Cadillac News’s coverage area had new COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday.
In all, there were eight new cases among Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties.
Missaukee County had the most, at three new cases announced on Thursday, according to District Health Department No. 10’s data dashboard. The health department reported two new cases in Wexford County. Similarly, Central Michigan District Health Department’s update showed two new cases in Osceola County since the previous day. Lake County had one new case.
Diagnostic testing data provided by the state of Michigan showed that, of the 5,617 tests conducted for residents of the four counties in September, 1.7%, or 94, came back positive. That’s the highest monthly percentage it’s been since April (6.1%), though in terms of raw numbers, September is tied with July, when 94 out of 6,122 tests (1.5%) were positive. Every month after has had a positivity rate below 2% when the four counties are combined.
Wexford County finished the month with the highest positivity rate (2.1%), followed by Osceola County (1.6%), Missaukee County (1.3%) and Lake County (1%), according to a Cadillac News analysis of the publicly available data.
Wexford County’s pandemic-long total number of confirmed cases is 115. Of the 115 confirmed cases, four have onset dates in the past 10 days. People are generally contagious for the novel coronavirus for 10 days following the onset of symptoms.
Osceola County has had 89 cases, three of which have been since Sept. 22. Additionally, there are two probable cases with onset dates in the past 10 days. Probable cases have COVID-19 symptoms but no positive test results.
Missaukee County has had 51 confirmed cases, with two in the past 10 days.
Lake County has had 35, with three in the past 10 days.
This week, Reed City schools announced that a staff member had been identified as a close contact of a person who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The staff member will be in quarantine for 14 days, according to the school district.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent Michael Sweet wrote, “We realize that this may be the first District staff close contact but in all reality, it will not be our last. We will continue to diligently take safety precautions to limit possible exposures in our buildings to keep our students, staff, and community healthy.‘
