CADILLAC - The hot air shook with game day excitement as 13 members of the Manton High School drum line and color guard performed in the parking lot for residents of the Sunnyside Senior Living facility.
After three days of band camp, the students, including three drum majors, performed cadences and pieces from their half time show.
"Our week-long camp is designed to prepare students for the marching season," said Michelle Nuffer, band director. "These are our auxiliary instruments and they require special attention, so we dedicated one week to them to learn their parts. This performance is a great way to close out our camp."
"The camp has been great - hanging out with everyone," said Gabe Jensen, Manton High School junior. "It's fun to have people see us perform."
"This is our first performance of the year," added junior Ben Paddock. "I was kind of nervous but it was fun."
"They did great," said choreographer Ysabel McBride, a college student and member of the Chippewa Marching Band at Central Michigan University. "I was very proud of them and it wasn't easy, the program was moderately difficult."
The audience enjoyed the performance from the shade of a covered porch.
"It was nice for our residents to feel a part of the world again," said Jackie Kibbe, administrator. "They loved it. There were so many smiles, smiles I haven't seen in a long time."
Nuffer stressed that the students were doing a great job adjusting to the new safety procedures that have included wellness and temperature checks. And since it's a tradition for the Manton Rangers to wear bandanas, all participants wore either black or orange bandanas as their face masks.
