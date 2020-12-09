CADILLAC — If you've fallen behind in your rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government may be able to pay most of your rent for you.
That's if your income is low enough and if you apply in time; the program ends at the end of December. Your landlord will also have to agree, since the program asks landlords to forgive about 10% of the amount owed.
"Our eviction diversion program works with tenants and landlords," said Kelly Rose, chief housing solutions officer at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. "We rolled out this program shortly after the eviction moratorium within Michigan was ended mid-July."
Michigan got about $50 million for eviction diversion through the CARES Act, and has spent about $17 million, with another $15 million expected in November and $15 million more in December.
"But we only have until the end of the year to be able to incur all of the costs," Rose noted. "So we really want to just try to get the word out, if people are not aware of the program, that it's out there. That there is help. There's free legal help as well as the rental assistance for folks who have fallen behind on their rent."
To qualify, you'll need to have received notice from your landlord that you are about to be evicted; "either a demand for possession or a notice to quit for non-payment of rent," Rose said.
The program is for lower-income households, so if you make too much money, the program isn't for your household.
In Wexford County, a family of four needs to make less than $63,900 to qualify. You'll need to document your income—photos of pay stubs or screenshots of unemployment benefits are sufficient.
"We don't require a demonstration of a COVID hardship," Rose said. Simply receiving notice from your landlord during the pandemic is enough.
"We don't want people to have to move. Eviction is a very traumatic event, even in normal circumstances," Rose said. "But now we really want to make sure that people are able to stay safe in their homes and not to have to move unexpectedly ... or to move in with friends or family, other sorts of things that could increase the risk."
Average assistance thus far is about $3,300; the payment cap is $3,500.
Very low-income families (those making less than $32,000 for a family of four) may also qualify for help with future rent; the lesser of $1,200 or two months rent.
"We wanted to make future rent available as well, to try to help stabilize them further," Rose said.
There are still a few weeks left to apply for the program. Local agencies administer the program for MSHDA. In Wexford and Missaukee County, the agency administering the eviction diversion program is Northwest Community Action Agency. Homeless Programs Manager Sarah Hughes said the deadline is Dec. 22.
