Excessive force allegations as video emerges online

CADILLAC — Recent allegations claim Cadillac police officers used excessive force earlier this year in two separate incidents.
Late Friday night, body camera video of one of the incidents was released on social media.
The video was released after attempts from local attorneys to bring attention to their clients’ claims did not draw a public response, one of the lawyers said.
The video shows a police officer tackling a teenager, who begins screaming in pain after an apparent leg injury.
The incident was briefly mentioned during public comment at a recent city council meeting, with an attorney associated with the teen asking for city council to investigate.
Shortly after the city council meeting, the Cadillac News spoke to Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka and others regarding the allegations and about internal investigations into police misconduct or criminal actions.
Watching police use force is uncomfortable, Ottjepka told the newspaper.
Even when the officer was justified, according to policies and legal standards, video of forcible arrests can be jarring.
“No use of force, none, looks good, especially when somebody doesn’t want to go to jail,‘ Ottjepka said.
Both Ottjepka and Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore were critical of what they characterize as an attempt to try these matters in the court of public opinion.
MSP is looking into the incidents.
Shortly after the June 15 city council meeting, Michigan State Police Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll of the 7th District confirmed to the Cadillac News that, following a complaint from an attorney, a detective from the Kalkaska bureau was reviewing video of the incident involving the juvenile to see whether a crime was committed.
The Michigan Attorney General’s office also confirmed to the Cadillac News at that time that their office was reviewing a complaint but had not begun an investigation.
Gurumurthy has since told the newspaper that the family had been told by the Attorney General’s office that they were waiting for the report from Michigan State Police.
“They haven’t talked to witnesses. They haven’t called my client, the father, to see what he saw and observed,‘ Gurumurthy said, saying this process has been indicative of systemic issues regarding police oversight.
THE VIDEO
Video posted on Facebook and elsewhere shows an abridged version of the event on March 30.
The video cuts out before the teen’s father arrives on scene.
It also does not show the 911 call that brought police to the area.
Police played the 911 call for the Cadillac News during an interview about the allegations.
The teen’s sister called 911, saying he was assaulting her. While talking to the dispatcher, a young male voice can be heard swearing; at one point the woman becomes upset and says the teen knocked her down and put her in a headlock while the call was ongoing. She then informed dispatch that he left the house.
Headlocks can sometimes be considered strangulation, Ottjepka told the Cadillac News.
When police were dispatched, they were looking at the teen as a possible domestic violence suspect.
Body cameras show an officer on foot parking behind the teen and calling for him to stop. The teen keeps walking. A second officer pulls in front of the teen, who walks around the car. The second officer, a sergeant, yells for him to stop and identifies himself as police. The teen keeps walking; the officer grabs his arm, then tackles him telling him to “get on the ground.‘ The teen lands on the ground and starts screaming about pain to his leg.
In-ear style headphones can be seen on the ground.
While the other officer cuffs the teen, the sergeant yanks back the teen’s hood, yelling, “When police say ‘stop’, you stop! You hear that?‘
The teen asked not to be cuffed since he couldn’t go anywhere, but police told him he is being detained. They told him they called an ambulance.
The video posted online cuts out shortly thereafter.
The extended body camera footage was given to the Cadillac News by attorney Bill Barnett, who represents the teen in the criminal matter. Additionally, during the newspaper’s interview with Ottjepka, the newspaper was able to view much of the video.
The video that was omitted online shows that Cadillac Police were familiar with the family and vice versa.
The teen’s father arrives and begins telling police and the EMT not to touch his son, curses at police and then later asks the teen if the pain is in his “bad‘ leg; the teen does not say yes or no, saying “my right.‘
Police and the father debate whether the teen was obligated to stop and talk to police. Eventually, the EMTs put the teen in the father’s van and the two drive away, refusing to take an ambulance ride to the hospital.
The father was charged with “disorderly person‘ but was not arrested at the scene due to COVID-19 impacting who could be jailed.
Gurumurthy, in talking about the matter during public comment at city council’s June 15 meeting, said the teen fractured his femur and dislocated his hip.
The source and the severity of the injury is being questioned, however.
Correspondence between Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore and attorney Bill Barnett, which the Cadillac News acquired via a Freedom of Information Act Request, shows Elmore asking Barnett about the injury.
“Thank you for providing part of the medical record regarding the alleged injury as we discussed on the phone. I use the word ‘alleged’ only because the medical report called it an ‘equivocal minor chip’ and I cannot make an expert opinion as to the cause,‘ Elmore’s letter to Barnett reads. “I have never seen a medical report use the word ‘equivocal.’ Plus, during our call, you also mentioned that (the juvenile) had a recent break or injury to the same leg; thus, it would be inappropriate for me to make a statement as to the cause.‘
Gurumurthy said the teen’s father “is asking the city council, city manager and public safety director to investigate this matter further and discipline, retrain or terminate these officers for their violence perpetrated towards this young juvenile.‘
Ottjepka said the order for the teen to stop was lawful, as was the “muscling technique‘ that brought him to the ground.
“The goal of using any approved techniques is to gain compliance and take the suspect into custody for the safety of the suspect and our officers. Taking someone to the ground, against a vehicle or keeping someone in a vehicle are all techniques to limit mobility, reduce potential for further altercation and deescalate a potentially volatile situation,‘ Ottjepka said in an email. “If two officers are on scene and can muscle hands behind back safely without going to the ground that is also acceptable. As every situation is different and fluid, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach.‘
INVESTIGATING THE POLICE
The status of a possible investigation into Cadillac Police has been murky and hard-to-follow.
In part, that’s because there’s been a lack of clarity about which type of allegation police are facing.
There is also a question of which agency should investigate.
Law enforcement officers have expressed confusion over Gurumurthy’s approach, claiming he hadn’t filed any formal complaints on behalf of the family and the family had also not filed any formal complaints directly with their agencies.
Generally speaking, possible consequences for police misbehavior include criminal charges, internal discipline or civil lawsuits.
“We absolutely would love to have people come in and file a formal complaint if they feel that they were unjustly dealt with by our law enforcement agency,‘ Ottjepka told the Cadillac News during an interview the week the allegations were brought to city council during public comment.
The juvenile’s family had not done so with the Cadillac Police, Ottjepka said at the time.
There’s a simple reason, according to Gurumurthy.
He didn’t want to file a criminal complaint with the Cadillac Police because there would be a conflict of interest for them to investigate one of their own.
Moreover, he said he wants to wait to file a disciplinary complaint until he sees the results of an investigation.
“We’re asking for three things. We’re asking for a criminal investigation. We’re asking for a disciplinary action against these officers, and we’re asking for, perhaps termination,‘ Gurumurthy said.
Gurumurthy said he first took the case involving the juvenile to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department because they were the only local agency that didn’t respond to the original incident involving the juvenile (both city police and Michigan State Police were at the scene).
But the sheriff’s office also works closely with Cadillac City Police, and told Gurumurthy to take the matter to Michigan State Police.
“No complainant has come into the post to file a complaint,‘ said Lt. Ryan Tabaczka when the Cadillac News spoke to him following the public allegations during the city council meeting. But he said Gurumurthy had been in touch, indicating that he wanted to act as a go-between for people that wanted to file a complaint.
“This is really unusual, that somebody would contact an attorney to make a criminal complaint, rather than just go to the police department,‘ Lt. Tabaczka said.
Lt. Tabaczka said he had passed along the information to MSP’s 7th District Command “and stepped back.‘
“If there is a criminal act, ever, we want to be as fair and impartial as possible,‘ Lt. Tabaczka said. “And so that’s why it would be assigned outside of our region of the Cadillac post area.‘
Though Lt. Tabaczka said it was unusual for somebody to complain about a crime using their lawyer, Gurumurthy disagreed and said people do it when they’re uncomfortable with the legal system.
“I think that’s wrong,‘ Gurumurthy said. “I’m assisting them in getting their story out, getting them the proper justice they deserve and get(ting) them to the right place for the right people to investigate.‘
Jason Elmore, the Wexford County Prosecutor, said MSP had reached out to him but he’d told them he couldn’t give legal advice on the matter because he contracts with the city to prosecute their criminal cases — meaning he works too closely with Cadillac City Police to prosecute a city police officer.
If a Cadillac police officer were to be charged with assault stemming from using force during an arrest, a special prosecutor would handle the case, Elmore said.
STATUS OF THE INVESTIGATION
It was not clear over the weekend what the status of the MSP investigation was, following the release of the video on social media.
Lt. Carroll of the Michigan State Police said he did not think he’d be able to reach the detective sergeant assigned to the MSP review of the allegations until Monday.
It’s also not clear what the status of city police’s investigation is.
City police are now treating the complaint as a formal one, though the typical documentation had not been filed, Ottjepka previously told the newspaper. But that investigation was on hold while MSP reviews the complaint.
“We’ve paused the internal investigation while the state police review it because we do not want to run a co-investigation into this matter where it could possibly hinder their investigation,‘ Ottjepka said at the time. “Once we have their findings, we’ll also review it against our policies and procedures.‘
USE OF FORCE
The use of force against the teenager has already been reviewed internally by the Cadillac Police.
That’s a matter of standard procedure.
Cadillac police officers must file a report anytime they use force. Captain Eric Eller and Ottjepka review the body camera footage to determine whether the use of force was appropriate.
The Cadillac News asked what would be different this time around, given that the incident was already reviewed internally as a matter of routine.
“Initially, it was brought to our attention that it was an excessive force matter and an excessive force matter doesn’t have a legal definition and is not an actual criminal complaint,‘ Ottjepka said. “And then we received a letter, alleging that it was an assault and an assault is a criminal complaint. So we’re looking at it as a criminal complaint.‘
When police leaders review use of force they’re looking at the “totality‘ of the situation.
Both of the incidents mentioned in the city council meeting on June 15 were previously reviewed by Ottjepka, who said the use of force was justified under current policy.
But policy could change.
Noting the current political climate around the use of force following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ensuing protests held nationwide, Ottjepka said various governmental and rule-making bodies and accreditation groups are reviewing their policies.
“I’m open to any, any recommendations on making things better,‘ Ottjepka said. “But what a lot of people don’t realize ... is the laws that have been passed, or judgments that have been passed by the Supreme Court, that say what law enforcement (is) or is not allowed to do.‘
Ottjepka was referring to the use of force continuum, also called the matrix, which details how and when officers can use force. The matrix has been criticized, Ottjekpa said.
As Ottjepka described it, the use of force begins with officer presence and verbal direction then can move to a “muscling technique,‘ physical strikes or an intermediate weapon (such as pepper spray) to gain compliance to make an arrest.
But the goal is to be a level above the suspect.
“If somebody has got clenched fists and they’re actively aggressive towards you, you go to an intermediate weapon, you don’t square up to him,‘ Ottjepka said. “I’ve known a lot of people who don’t have weapons that could kill a human in no time.‘
THE SECOND ALLEGATION AND RELEASE OF THE VIDEO
City council was told of the incident involving the teenager during a city council meeting on June 15. Gurumurthy brought it up during public comment.
A second person also made an allegation.
Alex Marshall contended that a Cadillac police officer used excessive force against him in January. Gurumurthy has previously acted as a media liaison for Marshall, who is also the organizer of two Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.
Both asked council to investigate police.
City council did not respond to the allegations during public comment. That was not unusual. Public comment is often not addressed during the meeting in which a member of the public speaks.
Following the release of the video Friday night, few additional remarks were available.
City council members referred the newspaper to the city’s attorney, who did not immediately respond on Saturday.
City Manager Marcus Peccia noted that the matter is under investigation.
COMPLAINTS AGAINST POLICE
Anybody can file a complaint against a Cadillac police officer at any time, Ottjepka said.
The forms are at the front desk. They’ll also email or mail them to you.
Few people file formal complaints.
In 2018, three citizens filed complaints. After an internal review, two of the complaints were found to be “proper conduct‘ (meaning the incident happened the way the citizen described but the police officer had not violated department policy) and one was unfounded (the incident didn’t happen the way the citizen described it).
In 2019, four citizens filed complaints. One was proper conduct, one was unfounded and two were “resolved,‘ according to Captain Eric Eller. “Resolved‘ means the officer may have received a refresher on the policy and the citizen was “satisfied‘ with that response.
Similarly, police will conduct internal investigations that do not always stem from citizen complaints.
In 2018, Cadillac City Police did not have any internal investigations. There were four in 2019; one officer resigned in the middle of the investigation; one was unfounded; one resulted in discipline and one resulted in “policy review‘ for the officer.
None of the complaints in the past two years involved allegations of excessive force, Eller said.
