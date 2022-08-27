CADILLAC — One word comes up often when downtown business owners share their thoughts on a proposed passenger rail line through Cadillac, and that word is “excited.”
“I’m super excited for it,” said Ted Clark, owner of RJ Grants clothing and accessory store. “It can only help. It’s all good news to me.”
Clark said one of the things that most interests him about the proposal is the possibility of more foot traffic in the downtown area but not more vehicles.
“All I ever hear is how busy it is in TC (Traverse City) because there are so many cars in the downtown,” Clark said. “But I don’t see anything negative in this. A people-mover coming through here would be wonderful ... I’m looking forward to what the outcome turns out to be.”
“I think it would be really nice for us,” said Janeen Russell, owner of The Sweet Shop. “It would be a nice component to downtown.”
Russell said she sees “a ton” of customers from out of town during certain times of year such as fall, and she imagines the passenger rail line bringing that many more to Cadillac.
“I would love to see something happen,” Russell said. “It would be a positive for Cadillac, for sure.”
“It’s very exciting,” concurred Raven Social owner Connie Freiberg, who like Russell, sees her restaurant fill up in the fall with tourists; so the idea of more of this type of recreational visitor means more potential customers.
“The fall color train that comes through here is huge for us,” Freiberg said. “And I’m a big aficionado of rail, anyway.”
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority, also known as the WexExpress, would be awarded a $1.3 million grant for the second phase of a passenger rail service study.
Currently, the rail line exists for freight use; the second phase of the study will provide more detail about what improvements and enhancements need to be made to the line to make it work for passenger service. WexExpress will be in charge of distributing the money to the partnering agencies involved, placing Cadillac in a unique and influential position as the study moves forward.
“We wanted to make sure Cadillac got the attention it deserves ... that we weren’t forgotten about,” said WexExpress Executive Director Carrie Thompson, who applied for the grant. “We want to shape what this is going to look like in our community.”
The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, a nonprofit advocacy organization located in Traverse City, a few years ago completed the first phase of the study, which found that a rail service through 15 counties from Ann Arbor to Petoskey was a viable project that would attract 1.5 million riders a year and generate $100 million in annual revenue by 2040.
Carolyn Ulstad, Groundwork staffer and one of the writers of the WexExpress grant, said the technical aspects of the upcoming study probably will begin early next year, with summer of 2024 being the expected time of completion. After that, Ulstad said they’re anticipating that the passenger rail service could be up and running in as little as five years, or by 2030.
The technical work required in the second phase of the study will include an analysis of the entire length of rail to determine what segments can handle what weights and at what speeds. It also will determine where advanced signaling needs to be installed, such as at road intersections.
Ulstad said it seems like a number of towns and states throughout the country are simultaneously looking at expanding rail service as a means of transportation. Ulstad said that the resurgence of passenger rail service could have something to do with people being more interested in traveling across the country; retirees looking for a way to stay mobile after they’ve decided to give up on driving themselves; and young people trying to save money by cutting down on the number of vehicles in the family and instead walking or taking public transportation to work.
She recently came across an article that detailed the impact of such a rail service on towns in Maine, including Freeport, which has a population of under 8,000 residents.
“The Downeaster deposits visitors a block from the main street, an easy walk from the local hotel, all of the stores and the handful of eateries that sustain shoppers as they peruse this retail mecca,” reads the Governing.com article. “Trains pulling in from the south bring day trippers from Portland and Boston, while college students from Brunswick shoulder bulging bags of clothing back to their dorms ... The Downeaster and a new local bus service eased the pressure on parking and congestion in the small town.”
It’s hard to imagine how the service may ultimately affect Cadillac but Ulstad said if the experience of other communities is any indication, it could be significant and quite positive.
The role that Groundwork will play in the upcoming study will be to work with municipalities and communities along the line to find out how they’d like to see the project proceed.
In Cadillac, for instance, Ulstad envisions a number of conversations with the community about the creation of a transit station.
In many communities, Ulstad said such stations often are built where old stations had existed in years prior. Cadillac has such a station, and it’s the current location of the AMVETS and After 26 Depot.
This site would be perfect for the station, Ulstad said, because it’s within walking distance of downtown and already has sidewalks and other infrastructure in place to handle foot traffic. It also happens to be next to Lake Cadillac — providing a scenic backdrop — and the Shay locomotive — a fitting display illustrating a historical connection between the railroad and Cadillac.
While the location already is being used by other businesses, Ulstad said some communities have had great success integrating rail stations into restaurants and commercial entities.
It’s important to note, however, that these are just ideas right now, and that the community ultimately will decide how the project comes together.
“It’s up to the city on where to put it,” Ulstad said.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said one of the challenges they’ll work through as the project progresses is determining how such a station could be integrated into downtown, given that space in that area already is limited.
A detail they’ll need before they can seriously consider a location for the passenger station is the exact amount of space required — something they don’t yet know.
If the passenger line’s development continues as planned in the next several years, Wallace said the city also will have to address other challenges, including the area’s workforce and housing shortages: what good is more customers coming into town if local businesses don’t have the staff available to properly serve them?
“If we want things to grow, we have to work on all fronts,” Wallace said.
Incidentally, Wallace said the passenger line may help in this regard, as it could shine a spotlight on Cadillac and bring more industries, workers and development to the area.
“It could be a catalyst to be more attractive to industry and people,” Wallace said. “It could help us create a more dynamic community. I think it could be really big for Cadillac.”
