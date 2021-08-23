With Pine River Area Schools starting the new year Thursday and Cadillac Area Public Schools starting on the following Monday, excitement for the start of school is palpable for students, staff and families.
Open houses have been scheduled in both districts and they are scheduled to happen this week. At Pine River Area Elementary, an open house is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, while the middle school and high school will have open houses from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
At CAPS, Cadillac Innovation High School, located on the campus of Baker College of Cadillac, is hosting its open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Mackinaw Trail Middle School students also will have their open house on Tuesday. Incoming sixth-grade students will be first beginning at 4:30 p.m., while seventh- and eighth-grade students will come at 6 p.m.
Students at Forest View, Franklin and Lincoln elementary buildings will have their open houses from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, while Little Vikings Preschool and Great Start Readiness Program students will have theirs early next month.
Both districts also have been undergoing some facilities changes related to bonds district voters passed.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said while most of the big-ticket items are done some of the smaller jobs are not, which means not everything will be completed by the start of school Thursday.
“We want people to be flexible and understand all the parts and pieces of the bond construction are not 100% complete. However, we are ready to open our doors and are ready for teaching and learning,” he said.
Lukshaitis said the delays are related to issues with supply chain issues and due to those issues different subcontractors are affected in different ways. He also said, in general, most things have been arriving late.
The bond district voters approved in August 2020 allows the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools to implement updates to each building, including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms and offices.
Issues the bond construction is addressing include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door lock sets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
When students return to school in Cadillac, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said they will see the fruits of the labor associated with the Phase 1 and Phase 2 bond construction. Phase 3 will not begin until next spring and entails all the work at the high school.
While students will see the finished projects for Phase 1 and Phase 2, Brown said the community also will be invited to see the finished work during some upcoming open houses.
“We are going to do a September open house for our Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects (all three elementary buildings, early childhood and Mackinaw Trail Middle School) so the community can come to see their investments in our schools,” she said. “The high school project (Phase 3) is going to be bid out in November and construction will be starting in the spring.”
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction halted in March 2020 as a result of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order. However, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen before Whitmer allowed for all construction to resume.
The second phase included upgrades to the former Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary was converted into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building was converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
Both Lukshaitis and Brown said they are excited about the start of school and despite the uncertainties surrounding things related to the COVID-19 pandemic, their districts are starting the new school year as normally as they can.
“We have our first football game Thursday and open houses this week to welcome our families back to school. We are excited to have staff back this week and we are pretty pumped to have a good year,” she said. “We continue to maintain our community spread rates, so our current plan has not been revised. We continue to monitor COVID in the community along with our health department, but community spread is stable.”
The back-to-school plan for Pine River can be found here, while the CAPS plan can be found here.
