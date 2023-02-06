Exercise, diet keys to maintaining a healthy heart

CADILLAC — American Heart Month is here and that means it might be a good time to start thinking about your heart health.
According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, heart disease was the leading cause of death in the state. The mortality rate for heart disease in Michigan in 2021 was 209.5 per 100,000 residents.
On the local level, Wexford County had a mortality rate of 233.5, Missaukee County was at 202.8, Osceola County was at 171.2, and Lake County come in at 221.
“Heart disease is an umbrella term to describe several different chronic health conditions, including arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, heart failure, periphery artery disease, valve disease, and others,” District Health Department No. 10 Community Health Division Director Christy Rivette said.
“Signs and symptoms vary by condition, but can include chest pain, pressure, heaviness or discomfort, fatigue, dizziness, and fainting.”
When people think about heart disease, Rivette said most people likely think of coronary artery disease. She said this is the most common form of heart disease and it occurs when the blood flow to the heart gets blocked and can lead to a heart attack.
“It varies by condition, but the more common cause is atherosclerosis — plaque buildup in the blood vessels — which can cause coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease,” she said.
Munson Healthcare Cardiology Specialist Dr. James Fox said there are warning signs where people will have intermittent episodes of discomfort that happen with particular activities or particular levels of exertion. He said symptoms from obstruction don’t get better over time.
When it comes to symptoms of the disease, Rivette said some people may think women have the same symptoms as men. This is not the case.
“Symptoms for women can include pain in the neck, jaw, or throat or pain in the upper abdomen or back,” she said. “Women can have these symptoms, milder versions of the more typical symptoms, or no symptoms at all.”
Rivette said as you get older, your risk of getting heart disease increases. Many lifestyle habits can increase your risk of getting the disease including lifestyle habits like tobacco use or vaping, excessive alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, and lack of heart-healthy foods.
Other risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, being overweight, and having a family history of heart disease.
Fox said avoiding one of these risk factors without focusing on others won’t help people avoid developing the disease. He also said just because you may have family members who lived to an advanced age without heart disease, doesn’t mean you don’t have the risk of developing it yourself.
Many of these factors played a role in Luther resident Mike Davis’ heart problems, including diabetes and being overweight. At age 47, Davis said he was having chest, jaw, and arm pain and went to the emergency room multiple times. Through testing, it was confirmed he experienced myocardial infarction.
“There was some blockage and they had to go in and put in some stents (to help with blood flow),” he said. “Then they said that my diet and my health were going to have to change.”
Exercise and his diet become Davis’ focus after his hospital visits. Davis said he cut back on deep-fried foods, ice cream, chips, and candy and switched over to natural sugars from fruits and oatmeal.
Cardio was his exercise of choice. Davis said he began going to the Cadillac Area YMCA every day and began running and swimming. Outside of the YMCA, biking and hiking became two other activities Davis picked up.
Though it took him several months to adjust, Davis said he began seeing his blood pressure and cholesterol levels go down, which drove him to keep going. His family was also a big motivation for him.
“I wanted to be there for my wife and kids as long as possible and I knew these were the changes that I had to make,” he said.
Exercise is one of many lifestyle changes Rivette recommends. She said people should get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week.
“This can dial down to 30 minutes most days,” she said. “But if they don’t have 30 minutes at a time, anything in 10 minute increments is helpful.”
Rivette said there is no specific type of exercise they need to do and instead should focus on what they enjoy, such as walking. Daily chores are another good way to stay active, like shoveling snow, raking leaves in the fall, and mowing the lawn in the summer.
Diet is another key way to keep your heart healthy. Rivette said people should try to eat more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.
“Picking different things that are different colors give you different nutrients that each thing is high in,” she said.
Things to avoid include high sodium and high fat foods, especially saturated and trans fats.
If someone has health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, Rivette said to be sure to follow your health care provider’s recommendations to keep those conditions under control.
Stress is another thing to avoid. Rivette said people can manage their stress by practicing mindfulness, such as focusing on their breathing.
She said grounding exercises also help with stress. These include things that reconnect you with the present through your senses, like splashing water on your face or paying attention to how your clothes feel against your skin.
