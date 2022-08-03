FALMOUTH — Participating at the Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show is quite the
experience.
From training and building a relationship with the animal to showing it off in front of a crowd, many exhibitors said these aspects of the fair are what keep them coming back year after year.
“I decided to show because my mom did it when she was younger,” Falmouth resident Leeann Bode said. “Then she got us into it and then I just followed my siblings.”
For nine years, Bode said she has been showing pigs at the annual fair. As the youngest in her family, she said learned a lot over the years about raising and caring for her pig.
“Normally I just start off by going out to the pen and trying to get it used to me, getting close to it, and kind of taming it down,” she said. “And then once it’s gotten to that point, I start using the cane that I have and kind of lightly tapping them and getting them used to that.”
As she comes out to the fair each year, Bode said she can build on different life skills that she can use later in life.
“Raising it teaches responsibility and how to manage your time,” Bode said.
Katelyn Dezeeuw, who started at the fair eight years ago, she said enjoys raising her pigs and watching them grow each year.
“You really can see its personality and see how they act with each other,” Dezeeuw said.
When she’s not tending to her pig, Dezeeuw said she enjoys catching up with friends and looking at their projects.
“I love the show in general,” she said. “You get to see each person’s project and how they raised it.”
Kyle Doe, who has shown several animals in his four years at the show, said he has enjoyed raising the different animals and learning about them.
“You have to keep practicing with your animals,” he said. “Make sure they’re fed right and healthy and ready to show.”
Since getting involved with the fair three years ago, Willow Shepler said she always enjoys spending time with her pig. Whether it’s cleaning the pen or feeding it, Shepler said she likes the experience and the competition behind it.
“I really like showing pigs because it’s just fun for me,” Shepler said. “I get to spend time with my friends while doing it and we get to have like a fun competition with them.”
With this being exhibitor Gabriella Johnson’s first year at the fair, she said that her favorite part about showing off her dog Scout was the agility class.
“I get to do a lot of things with him like jump up on things,” she said.
While her dog comes with lots of responsibility, Johnson said she loves spending time as much time with him as possible.
“I practice a lot with him and I play with him,” she said.
