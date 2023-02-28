Pictured in this Cadillac News file photo from last year is a monkey at Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics in Missaukee County. The owners of the sanctuary recently announced they’d be open this year following a conference with a USDA judge.

Pictured in this Cadillac News file photo from last year is a monkey at Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics in Missaukee County. The owners of the sanctuary recently announced they’d be open this year following a conference with a USDA judge.