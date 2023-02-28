LAKE CITY — The owners of Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics recently received some good news.
The animal sanctuary in Missaukee County is the subject of a “show cause” order issued by the United States Department of Agricultural following an inspection last year. The order was issued to determine if the operation’s exhibitor’s license should be terminated after USDA inspectors claimed that the Cicchellis were not truthful in disclosing all the animals they had in their possession.
“Permitting the Respondents to continue to hold an (Animal Welfare Act) license would be contrary to the Act’s purpose of ensuring humane treatment of animals because the Respondents have been found to have made false or fraudulent statements to the Department,” reads the USDA order issued in August. “Respondents’ actions constitute an abuse of the licensure privileges of the AWA. The Administrator has determined that the renewal or continuation of the Respondents’ license would be contrary to the purposes of the Act, and that said license should be terminated.”
The Cicchellis disagreed with the USDA’s position and earlier this month, discussed their case with a USDA administrative law judge. Cicchelli told the Cadillac News that the meeting went well, although he deferred to his attorney to provide an official statement.
“At this time we are aware of no outstanding issues at the zoo as to the care of the animals warranting any changes and we look forward to a great summer season,” reads a statement issued by the Cicchelli’s attorney, Charles Dunn, following the meeting.
The statement from Dunn also mentions that during the hearing, the administrative law judge did not agree with the USDA’s argument that a summary judgment to terminate their permit should be issued, deciding instead to schedule the case for a hearing.
“Again, to the extent that there are any outstanding allegations by the USDA staff, such allegations will be addressed at a future hearing at some unknown date,” the statement from Dunn reads. “We are dealing with allegations of alleged past infractions in previous USDA inspection reports. As I stated, these are simply allegations, and we look forward to a hearing to address the allegations which has not been scheduled as of this date.”
Dunn guessed that it would likely be several months before a hearing date is set.
Officials from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service first inspected the animal sanctuary in January in reference to a planned expansion. Ryan said they were trying to obtain a “felid license,” which would allow them to exhibit large cats such as cougars, lions and tigers.
During the inspection, USDA officials claimed “the applicant interfered ... by repeatedly providing false information to APHIS inspectors” regarding a cougar and a North American river otter.
“Specifically, when questioned as to whether all animals had been seen during the inspection, you indicated all animals had been seen and there were no additional animals,” reads the USDA order describing the inspection report. “APHIS officials then informed you they were in possession of a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) showing you had acquired a young mountain lion, which you denied. When APHIS officials told you the CVI showed the animals had been shipped to Michigan, you subsequently admitted you were in possession of the animal...”
The Cicchellis said this was a simple misunderstanding on their part, as they were under the impression that only the Michigan Department of Natural Resources had to be made aware of the cougar. While Ryan admits they did initially contest the USDA inspectors’ request to ascertain their ownership of the cougar, once they were educated on the proper rules and procedures, they fully complied.
As for the otter, Ryan said they only had the animal for a matter of hours before it was off the premises, so they didn’t realize the USDA needed to know about it as part of their inspection.
As a result of the inspection findings, the USDA denied the Cicchellis’ application for a felid license. In response, the Cicchellis appealed the matter to Administrative Law Judge Jill Clifton, who upheld the denial. Ryan said Clifton told them that they should have informed the USDA of the cougar and otter, even if they thought at the time that it was unnecessary to do so.
Ryan previously told the Cadillac News that the issues they’ve had with the USDA are all the more frustrating, given that the primary reason they obtained an exhibitor’s license in the first place was to hold community fundraising events at the sanctuary.
Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics, located at 10944 West Rosted Road, is home to more than 70 animals, including an Asiatic water buffalo, cynomolgus monkey, mountain coati, olive baboon, red kangaroo, ring-tailed lemur, zebra, wolves and several alligators. Cicchelli has said he still intends to apply for the felid license.
