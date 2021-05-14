CADILLAC — Like almost every issue that's related in any way to contemporary politics, the idea of families receiving a monthly expanded child tax credit has become a bone of contention.
Some families in the area are ecstatic about the idea of receiving some badly needed assistance to help them get through a particularly trying time in American history.
Others wish the government would slow down on its spending spree following the slew of stimulus payments and pricey legislative packages approved by lawmakers in recent months to revive the economy.
Jade Wingate, 40, of Manton, has a 10-year-old daughter and while she likely will benefit directly from the expanded child tax credit, she believes the government's recent spending already has caused harm to society.
"I'd rather they keep it," Wingate said in regard to the assistance payments. "There's a reason employers can't keep people at work. We're going to be paying for this one way or the other."
The notion that fewer people are working because they make just as much or more by staying unemployed was expressed by a number of people on the Cadillac News Facebook page and in an online survey on the topic of child tax credits.
"Why not make them get a job instead of sitting home getting more free money ...," one person wrote on Facebook. "Pretty sure EVERY single business is looking for people to work."
"Soooo the people that just sit at home with four kids and already rely on the government are getting MORE money?" another person wrote. "Makes sense."
"Stop giving people extra money," wrote one of the survey respondents. "People need to go back to work and support themselves through hard work and spending responsibly. We are breeding a society of people dependent on their government to live. The consequences of that type of lifestyle (are) terrifying."
Conversely, those who like the idea of the expanded child tax credit say it has the potential to help a lot of families who are hurting right now.
"Very helpful for a working family when childcare costs are so high," one survey respondent wrote. "It's totally worth it knowing your kids are in good hands but it's nice to have a little financial cushion."
"About time they do this for the single 'working' parents," another respondent wrote. "I was one once and they need help. They don’t make enough for childcare."
"I think it will help a lot of people," yet another respondent wrote. "For us it will help us stimulate our local economy and will help finance several projects we would have otherwise put off."
According to unscientific Cadillac News survey results, people are split nearly down the middle in terms of whether they believe the initiative will be a benefit or detriment.
Of the 37 respondents, 45.9% said the expanded child tax credit payments would make a big difference in their ability to make ends meet. Around 43% said the payments wouldn't make a huge difference and around 11% said they weren't sure if they would.
Similar proportions indicated they would support the program continuing indefinitely: 38.5% said they would, 43.6% said they wouldn't, and 17.9% said they might.
While public sentiment on the initiative is mixed, Patrick Cooney, assistant director of the Detroit Partnership on Economic Mobility for Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan, said to him the upsides of the expanded tax credit far outweigh any negatives.
"This is one of the most transformational anti-poverty measures of the past century," Cooney told the Cadillac News. "This has potential to create a 45% reduction in child poverty nationwide. It's kind of extraordinary."
In the online survey, the Cadillac News asked respondents if the expanded child tax credit would lift their families out of poverty. Of the 37 responses, 13.5% indicated that it would, 24.3% said they weren't sure if it would, and 62.2% said it wouldn't.
For those who are unfamiliar with the tax credits, here's how they will work:
Sometime in the next few months (most experts say July), the federal government will begin sending cash payments to families with children every month through December. Families will receive a payment for each child they have and that payment will vary based on the child's age. Payments of $300 will be provided for all children under 6 and for children aged 6-17, the payment will be $250.
Those who are eligible for the increased credit amount include single taxpayers with incomes under $75,000, heads of households with incomes under $112,500 and married couples with incomes below $150,000. Benefits begin to phase out for taxpayers with incomes above those thresholds.
The only thing people need to do to make sure they receive this assistance is file their taxes (the deadline for individual taxes is next Monday).
Cooney said the monthly payments are essentially an advance on the tax credit that taxpayers would normally receive as a bulk payment when they file their taxes in 2021. Payments through December are only half the amount they'll receive, with the other half given as a bulk payment next year during tax time.
One of the biggest differences between the expanded tax credit and normal tax credit, however, is that everyone will qualify for the former, whereas many families in prior years did not qualify for a normal tax credit because they didn't make enough money to justify filing taxes, Cooney said.
Having the payments dispersed on a monthly basis rather than in a lump sum also will put families in a better position to use the money to pay all their monthly bills throughout the course of the year, rather than having to pick and choose which bills to pay each month and accumulate debt, Cooney said.
Although the expanded tax credit (with payments every month as opposed to one lump sum) is a temporary measure at this point, Cooney said many Democrats are trying to make it a permanent feature of the tax code.
"It will be interesting to see how these monthly payments impact local economies and household finances in real time," Cooney said. "We already saw that to a degree with the impact of the stimulus payments."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.