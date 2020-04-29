Expecting green-up soon, DNR begins issuing burn permits for this area

CADILLAC — Open burning is now allowed in this area with a permit ... at least for the time being.
On Tuesday, the Department of Natural Resources announced they once again would issue burn permits in counties where fire danger is at a tolerable level.
According to a DNR press release, open burning of yard debris and brush was suspended March 26 to make firefighters available for emergencies related to COVID-19 and to protect first responders from infection. With more favorable conditions occurring as Michigan moves toward the “green-up‘ of vegetation where plants and trees are leafing out and filling with sap, fire potential can now be regulated based on local fire danger ratings. These ratings are based on weather conditions, including anticipated wind and rain.
According to the DNR's website, conditions as of Tuesday in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties were permissible for the issuance of burn permits.
“We’re going to issue burn permits based on local fire risk and weather conditions, just as we have always done,‘ said Dan Laux, fire section supervisor for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “We still expect people to practice social distancing and use good sense to prevent the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.‘
Laux said that firefighters, now with a month of experience during the COVID-19 emergency, have better protocols in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the DNR, said firefighters are taking a number of precautions to reduce the chance of coronavirus infection, including increasing the number of vehicles responding to a fire, so people aren't crammed together in a handful of vehicles. He said they're also following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for proper social distancing and sanitation.
According to the meter at U.S. Forest Service's Huron Manistee National Forest office in Cadillac, the fire danger on Tuesday was "very high," which means the following: "Fires start easily from all causes and, immediately after ignition, spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity. Spot fires are a constant danger. Fires burning in light fuels may quickly develop high intensity characteristics such as long-distance spotting and fire whirlwinds when they burn into heavier fuels."
Rogers said conditions are starting to green up pretty well in parts of southern Michigan but this area remains brown and dry. With rain expected in the next couple days, however, Rogers said the fire danger likely will decrease in Northern Michigan.
Green-up conditions are about where they normally are for this time of year, Rogers said. During a typical year, fire danger spikes shortly after the snow melts in the spring and subsides significantly around early to mid-June.
In terms of the number of fires they've seen in Michigan this year, Rogers said there were quite a few during the last couple weeks, with the majority caused by human activities, notably debris burning.
Bruce Tower, forest fire supervisor for the DNR's Cadillac Management Unit, said fire danger can change quickly, which is why officials evaluate conditions every day before determining whether or not to issue burn permits.
So far this season, Tower said there haven't been any major wildfires in this area, although he's heard about more activity in eastern parts of the state.
The DNR issues burn permits online at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit. Tower said those who obtain a burn permit should remember to practice safe burning practices, including keeping the fire under control at all times and using a proper burn barrel. Never burn demolition debris, construction materials, automotive parts, or household trash that contains plastic, rubber, foam, chemically treated wood, textiles, electronics, chemicals or hazardous materials.
Cooking and recreational campfires do not require a burn permit.
