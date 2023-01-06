Expert explains what you should do if radon is detected in your home

CADILLAC — All month long, District Health Department No. 10 is giving away free radon test kits in recognition of January being National Radon Action Month.
According to health department press release, radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas released from rocks, soil and water. As homes settle, foundations crack and radon levels change, radon can unknowingly seep inside. If this continues, the long-term effects of breathing in radon could be the development of lung cancer later in life.
“If radon is present in your home, it has the potential to build up and become harmful,” said Michael Kramer, Environmental Health Director at DHD No. 10. “Because there are no physical signs: rash, nausea, headache, that will alert people to the presence of radon in their homes, people tend to downplay the health effects and ignore the possibility that danger is lurking.”
In Michigan, nearly one in four homes is expected to exceed the recommended federal action level and, in some counties, as many as 40-45% of homes could be affected.
Because of this, the health department is working to educate the public about the importance of testing their homes for radon exposure.
The only way to know for sure if a home has a buildup of radon is to test for it. According to the health department, testing should occur in all homes, whether new or old, every two years.
Kramer said if a home tests over the federal limit, the next step would be to conduct a more thorough test that measures radon levels over a seven-day period. Kramer said the longer test is more accurate and provides a better idea about what needs to be done to address the problem.
In the event that the second test confirms high levels of radon, Kramer said the homeowner should then contact a private company that specializes in radon remediation in homes.
Remediation could consist of several different methods, depending on how the gas is entering the home.
Homes that have a cement basement are less likely to have high radon levels because the gas can’t pass through the cement from the ground, although it’s possible for it to seep through cracks.
Homes that are most at risk of exposure are those that have a crawlspace or “Michigan basement,” where there is no concrete separating the ground from the structure.
In some cases, a contractor may seal up cracks in the basement concrete. In homes with a crawlspace or Michigan basement, it may be necessary to build a “wall” of concrete to block the movement of radon.
In other cases, Kramer said the contractor may install a new ventilation system with fans that can be turned on periodically to remove radon in the home.
For more information on radon or radon testing, visit epa.gov/radon. You can also call 888-217-3904 to connect with your local DHD No. 10 Environmental Health office.
