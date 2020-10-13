CADILLAC — This year's general election is shaping up to be one for the history books, not just in terms of the social unrest leading up to it, but also due to the massive amounts of money candidates and special interest groups are spending in an attempt to influence voters.
Simon Schuster, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network — a nonprofit organization dedicated to highlighting the role of money in Michigan politics — said more money than ever before is flowing this year into state and national elections.
Preliminary estimates indicate that spending in the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James is set to exceed $100 million, which is the largest amount of money spent in the history of any Michigan election, including the last gubernatorial race between Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette, which saw $93 million in spending, Schuster said.
While some of that increase may be attributed to more individuals donating to campaigns, Schuster said those types of contributions are being far outspent by special interest groups and undisclosed sources.
Area residents no doubt have noticed a deluge of political materials in their mailboxes, some directly from candidates and others from nebulous-sounding groups such as "One Nation."
Generally speaking, Schuster said money can be spent for political purposes in three different ways in Michigan.
First, individuals may donate to candidate campaigns. Schuster said this money can be spent directly on advocating for a specific candidate or against their opponent, through mailers, signs, television, radio or any other medium. The main requirement for this type of material is that it has to be stated in the advertisement or printed legibly on the sign that it was paid for by the candidate. This money also has to be reported to the state, local county clerk or Federal Elections Commission, depending on the race in question. The amount individuals can donate to candidates varies by race: for example, local sheriffs and judges can collect an amount dictated by the size of their county, whereas state representatives can collect $1,050 per individual regardless of where they are within the state.
Second, independent committees can accept unlimited amounts from individuals. In turn, they are able to give candidates about 10 times the amount that an individual can. Schuster said independent committees are frequently used by politicians as a way to bypass the limitations on individual donations.
Third, independent expenditure committees can accept unlimited corporate donations but Schuster said these committees are not allowed to give to or coordinate with candidates. They can, however, produce materials revolving around issues important to a candidate. In addition, Schuster said politicians are permitted to fundraise on the committee's behalf.
Schuster said determining where this money comes from is difficult, as there are ways of hiding the source such as funneling the money through non-profits (which aren't required to disclose their identities) or "shell companies." Schuster said people often refer to independent expenditure committees as "dark money groups" — a term that encompasses super PACs, nonprofits and other organizations that hide the sources of their funding.
The variety of ways that money can make its way into the political process is largely the result of the landmark Supreme Court ruling oftentimes referred to simply as "Citizens United," which found that the use of money to influence the political process is a form of free speech, Schuster said.
In addition to record spending, this year's general election has been characterized by rampant misinformation disseminated on both sides of the aisle.
On Wednesday, AARP Michigan State Director Paula Cunningham released a statement in response to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s citation of AARP in a political ad targeting Peter Meijer, a candidate for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.
“AARP did not authorize or participate in the production of the advertisement targeting Peter Meijer," Cunningham said. "AARP has a proud 34-year history of non-partisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. We encourage all Michiganders to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues when making their own decisions in this election.‘
Also on Wednesday, Michigan Department of State spokesperson Jake Rollow issued a statement on ballot drop box security in response to a press release issued by the Michigan Republican Party in regard to a supposedly unsecured ballot box.
"Ballot drop boxes have been securely locked since ballots were available," Rollow said. "The Michigan Republican Party’s press release states that their video was shot two weeks ago (September 23), before absentee ballots were even mailed to voters, and the envelope in the video is clearly not a ballot envelope. The claim there were 'ballots inside' is easily disproven by their own video. By sharing blatantly false statements in the press release, they are irresponsibly spreading misinformation likely intended to suppress voting among Michigan citizens. We have referred this matter to the Attorney General for investigation as election misinformation."
Uncertainty regarding mail-in and absentee voting has been especially widespread this election cycle but the Michigan Secretary of State indicates that voting by mail is a safe and time-tested process.
According to the Secretary of State, the mailing of applications by the government does not make it easier to commit voter fraud, as the applications are also mailed by both political parties and many other organizations ahead of most elections. For years, the application form has also been freely available online for download.
If a person receives an application that is addressed to someone who no longer lives in their residence or is deceased, they are advised to mark the envelope as such and place it back in the mail so that the process of updating the registration list continues. In this way, the statewide mailing of applications will improve the voter list, as election clerks will be able to use mail that has been returned to clean the registration list following the appropriate verification and waiting period, according to the Secretary of State.
Mailed applications that are submitted must have a signature that matches the signature on the registration list to be considered valid and prompt the mailing of an actual ballot (subsequently, ballot envelopes must also be signed with matching signatures). Forging someone else’s signature on an application and submitting it to receive a ballot is a crime, often prosecuted as a felony. It is rarely attempted, according to the Secretary of State.
All registered voters are listed in the state’s qualified voter file, which is a custom built, modern system continuously monitored to ensure its security. Voting by mail does not add a voter’s information to any other database.
