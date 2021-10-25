CADILLAC — The world is a lot different today than it was a year ago.
Last fall, many businesses were still closed or partially closed, and many people were sticking close to home, cautious about traveling due to the relatively new pandemic, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com.
With less to do and less incentive to travel, gasoline demand plummeted and the price at the pump dropped to levels not seen in more than a decade.
This time last year, the average cost per gallon was $2.03. Since then, prices have rebounded significantly, with the average cost per gallon in Michigan $3.29 as of Oct. 18.
The last time pump prices were that high was in 2014.
“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said DeHaan.
“The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”
DeHaan said while there are a number of factors contributing to the increase in gasoline prices, by far the biggest factor is increased demand.
“Demand is rushing back,” DeHaan said. “There were all-time record high gasoline sales a few weeks this summer. The oil companies are not even coming close to matching that demand. Nothing can keep up right now. Everything is bullish.”
DeHaan said oil companies scaled back production last year as a result of lower demand and it’s going to take several months of higher prices before they’re able to ramp up production levels to what they were prior to the pandemic.
Demand for oil from consumers in other sectors of the global economy, in addition to shortages of other types of fuel, also factor into the equation.
In Europe and Asia, for instance, a shortage of coal and natural gas has led to many people buying oil to heat their homes, DeHaan said.
Amid skyrocketing demand, the world’s largest group of oil exporters — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+ — haven’t increased production and instead have decided to stick with a previously agreed-to plan to gradually increase output, further contributing to rising costs.
The Cadillac News asked followers on Facebook if they had started to feel a pinch in their finances as a result of increased prices.
“Yes, it pinches the pocketbook and it’s going to start catching up with everybody soon,” responded Northern Michigan resident Barb Moran.
“We own a business with four trucks. Thankfully we are able to retire this year and not have to pay such high fuel cast costs for diesel fuel, regular gasoline, and propane for the machinery.”
A number of people commented that they thought President Joe Biden was somehow responsible for the increase.
DeHaan said he frequently hears people blaming politics or the current presidential administration for upticks in U.S. gas prices but the reality is more complex than that.
It may be true that oil companies have held back somewhat on production due to hostility they perceive from Biden and his administration, DeHaan said, but this affect is trivial compared to the others previously mentioned — notably the fact that the oil industry lost around $50 billion last year.
Generally, DeHaan said decisions by politicians take years to affect pump prices.
Heading into winter, DeHaan said prices probably will continue to rise, with a peak coming within the next six months. DeHaan said not to expect prices under $3 during that time and possibly as high as $4.
Hopefully by next summer, DeHaan said oil companies would have had time to increase production levels to meet the demand, and prices will start coming down.
“Higher prices will lead to more oil production,” DeHaan said. “It’s getting better everyday but there are just so many bottlenecks in the supply chain right now.”
Of course, lots of things could happen between now and summer to change the situation dramatically, DeHaan said. For instance, prices could spike even more if Mother Nature throws a particularly cold and nasty winter our way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.