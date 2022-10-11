CADILLAC — The non-partisan committee in charge of redistricting Michigan in 2020 aimed to make house and senate districts more competitive and not necessarily dominated by the same party candidates election after
election.
John Clark, chair of the political science department at Western Michigan University, said that goal was achieved in some areas of the state, although in others — including Northern Michigan — not a lot has changed.
“In your region, there’s not a lot to make the districts more competitive,” Clark said. “You’re still a heavily Republican area ... it’s going to be an uphill climb for Democratic candidates.”
That isn’t to say, however, there won’t be any surprises come November.
While area districts remain in a very conservative part of the state, Clark said the redistricting process added a touch of uncertainty to the situation.
“It did shuffle the deck in your region,” Clark said. “There are a lot of new people in the districts, and incumbents will be seeing a lot of different voters than they did in 2020.”
Clark said one race that could be interesting is the 36th Senate District, in which Michele Hoitenga is running as a Republican and Joel Sheltrown is running as a Democrat.
The race is interesting, Clark said, because both candidates have served in the House of Representatives — Sheltrown in the old 103rd District and Hoitenga currently in the old 102nd District.
While both candidates have name recognition from serving in the house, Clark said the new 36th District contains more counties that used to be in the old 103rd District than in the old 102nd District, which means it’s possible that more voters in November will have heard of Sheltrown than Hoitenga, although it remains to be seen if that will make a difference one way or the other.
Clark said Northern Michigan has been a conservative area for a long time, and in recent years, regional partisan divides have become even more pronounced. Clark said this is because of something called the “rural/urban split,” which is the result partly of something called “brain drain” — a phenomenon in which urban areas have drawn college-age voters away from rural areas. As a result, urban areas usually have a larger percentage of the population comprised of people with college degrees, who tend to vote more Democrat than Republican.
“That cleavage is sharper now than it was even just 10 years ago,” Clark said.
One district that might see an increased Republican turnout as a result of the rural/urban split is the Second Congressional District, where John Moolenaar is running as a Republican, Jerry Hilliard is running as a Democrat and Nathan Hewer is running as a Libertarian. Most of Wexford County is now in the Second Congressional District, along with Osceola and Lake counties.
Clark said his guess is that this district will be a relatively easy pickup for the Republican candidate because it is largely comprised of rural counties, including Kent County with the exception of the city of Grand Rapids, which would have brought a large number of Democrat votes if it was included in the district.
The First Congressional District is another that likely will favor the Republican candidate, and for the same reasons that the Second District does (including the rural/urban split), Clark said. This district comprises much of Northern Michigan (including Missaukee County and a sliver of Wexford County) and all of the Upper Peninsula, and due to population shifts away from the rural northern part of the state, is expanding further and further south every time the state redistricts, Clark said.
Another potentially significant effect of redistricting is the shift in population centers within districts.
In the 101st House District, which includes Wexford County, the population center is Newaygo County; in the former 102nd District, Wexford County was the population center. Clark said being a candidate from the population center of a district brings advantages in that people from that area may know the candidate better and be more likely to vote for them (meaning candidates from Newaygo may have an advantage over those from Wexford, for instance). In Northern Michigan, Clark said population center shifts such as these probably will play a larger role in primary elections than during the general elections, since the Republican winner in the primary almost always beats the Democrat in November, no matter where they come from.
Another uncertainty in this year’s election is what effect the overturning of Roe vs. Wade will have on voting trends.
Clark said the statewide abortion referendum has the potential to bring a lot more Democratic voters to the polls, which could sway the results in some districts, particularly close races.
“There is new salience to abortion in this election cycle,” Clark said. “It’s shaking up some old coalitions and in some races, there might not need much (to sway the results one way or the other).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.