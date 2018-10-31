CADILLAC — Many remember childhood as a carefree and joyful time of life. But for many of us, that isn't true.
Health officials and community members gathered Tuesday night for a film screening and to discuss childhood trauma and the effect it can have on the community's health.
A panel discussion was held after “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope" was shown on Tuesday at Cadillac High School. The panel discussed local efforts to handle adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress.
Luther Lovell, director of the Department of Health and Human Services for Wexford and Missaukee counties, said according to Wexford and Missaukee's health rankings in the state, they rank among the worst for child abuse and neglect.
He said if you look at the research, it is clear that with many social and economic issues the communities are experiencing, "unresolved trauma and a lack of resilience underpin all of it."
People will often take these difficult child abuse cases and treat the problems that stem from them, but not the root of the problem. He said it's like treating a cancer patient's pain but not the cancer itself.
“We have to start looking differently at how we approach these children and families,‘ he said.
Joining Lovell on the discussion panel were Tanner Derror, who interned with the Wexford Physician-Hospital Organization, Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Leonard Morrow and other community members from the Child Protection Council, Friend of the Court and social services workers.
Dr. Jim Whelan, director of the Physicians Hospital Organization, said in a previous interview that the community has a large number of ACEs and the adverse health outcomes of such events are very powerful.
He said if a child lives in a negative environment, it results in toxic stress. The child is always in a “fight-or-flight‘ response mode. This leads to how the child responds to stressful situations later in life.
“Resilience" is a one-hour documentary that delves into the science of ACEs and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent toxic stress.
An ACE study asked participants whether they were sexually abused as a child, if they had an alcoholic parent and other questions about traumatic events from their past.
What it found was the loss of a parent through death or divorce and other traumatic childhood experiences such as living with an alcoholic parent or being sexually abused could cause heart disease, cancer, substance abuse and depression, according to the film’s synopsis.
According to the film, someone with an ACEs score of four out of 10 was three times more likely to be depressed and 32 times more likely to have learning or behavior problems in school.
Extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior, it stated.
Now, experts and practitioners profiled in the film are using science to help the next generation break the cycles of adversity and disease.
“If I had to boil it down for one thing for people to learn from this science, it’s to totally put to bed forever this sense that children who are born under disadvantaged circumstances are doomed to poor life outcomes,‘ said Dr. Jack Shonkoff, director of Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child. “The science is saying that’s just not true."
