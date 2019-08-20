CADILLAC — Kids are constantly reminded by their parents and teachers that reading is an essential skill necessary for some of the most rudimentary activities of daily life.
Adults don’t necessarily get that reminder on a regular basis and many go long stretches without reading anything, sometimes because they aren’t interested and other times because they aren’t good at it.
Experts say the importance of reading doesn’t end when one becomes an adult; some research even suggests there are substantial cumulative benefits that accrue as a result of regular reading.
According to Pew Research Center, 24% of American adults report they haven’t read a book in whole or in part in the past year.
The survey results also showed a correlation between household income and amount of reading one does.
Adults with annual household incomes of $30,000 or less are about three times as likely as the most affluent adults to be non-book readers (36% vs. 13%).
Joshua Anderson, director of Adult Literacy Council of the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, said studies have shown that participants in learn-to-read programs increased their incomes by an average of a little under $10,000 (in 2013 dollars) if they attended 100 hours or more of the program.
He said there are many reasons why people tend to make more money if they can read and write proficiently, including something as simple as being able to draft an adequate cover letter on a job application.
Some people who don’t know how to read and write very well are able to figure out ways around the handicap, such as telling a prospective employer they forgot their glasses so they can take the application home and have someone else fill it out for them.
These cases are the most extreme.
Anderson said a much larger proportion of the population can read well enough to get by but when it comes to crafting an argument on a position or reading something involving complex information or ideas, they struggle.
Being able to read and understand information is a foundational skill that helps with critical thinking and problem solving in every other aspect of life, Anderson said.
A person who can’t read very well is forced to get information about current events, politics, health care, and any number of other issues from what people in their immediate vicinity tell them, which is often incomplete or biased, he said.
“You’re not always going to find out what you need to know that way,‘ Anderson said.
Being a proficient reader allows you to be active and independent in the information you gather rather than a passive recipient.
“You’re in total control,‘ Anderson said.
Apart from that, reading also bestows a plethora of other benefits that go beyond merely understanding and interacting with the world.
The magazine Psychology Today has reported that readers develop stronger vocabularies and greater overall knowledge that is reflected in actual IQ score gains.
They also report that readers develop a thicker cortex, which is the part of the brain that handles higher order thinking. This may even help to slow the onset of dementia, although researchers say this connection is tenuous at this point.
One of the most recent studies done on the effect of reading fictional stories found that it may help people expand their powers of empathy.
Anderson said one of the most unfortunate side-effects of adults not being able to read is that their children have a higher chance of themselves struggling with literacy.
This is because they don’t help their children with their school work; it’s not that they don’t want to help but admitting to your child you don’t know how to read can be incredibly embarrassing for some.
“It’s a very hidden problem,‘ Anderson said. “But it’s not that you’re dumb if you don’t know how to read.‘
It can also be a teaching moment, Anderson said, as it shows you have a weakness and are willing to learn in order to help yourself and your family.
Anderson said they are always looking for tutors willing to donate their time to help adults in the area become better readers.
The Adult Literacy Council will be having their next orientation the evening of Oct. 2, with the training on the following Saturday, Oct. 12.
Anyone interested in learning details about becoming a tutor can email literacydirector@gmail.com or sign up using the link at http://www.cadillacliteracy.org/tutors-2/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.