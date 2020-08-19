CADILLAC — At Culver's Restaurant in Haring Township, general manager Chantal Fitzgerald said she's had employees tell her quite frankly that they could make more money at home collecting unemployment benefits than by working.
Fitzgerald said those employees eventually chose to continue working rather than go on unemployment but judging by the difficulties they've faced attracting workers, many people are making the opposite decision right now.
"We are struggling to find adults," Fitzgerald said. "Our team is a majority of minors who will be returning to school within the next few weeks and it’s been tough getting adult applicants. The unemployment option being fairly easy compared to normal has definitely affected the industry."
Fitzgerald said attracting adults to the food service industry is always somewhat of an uphill battle but nothing like it's been lately.
"Not a lot of adults seek a career in the food industry," Fitzgerald said. "But currently we aren’t receiving applications from adults at all. Maybe two out of the last 15-20 applications were applicants over the age of 18. A lot of people will use the excuse that no one is hiring due to COVID, but that’s false."
Unemployment rates in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties skyrocketed in the months after the coronavirus reached Michigan.
According to data collected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, in Wexford County, unemployment spiked from 4.6% in March to 31.3% in April. It has dropped since then but still remains at 14.3% as of June, which is the highest it's been since the midst of the Great Recession.
A similar trend occurred in Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, which have unemployment rates of 12.6%, 11.4% and 15.2%, respectively.
Also during the timeframe from March to June, however, the number of people employed in this area increased by 288 people in Osceola County, 254 people in Wexford County, 252 people in Missaukee County and 375 people in Lake County.
How can unemployment rates rise at the same time that the number of people with jobs increases?
The answer is labor force participation, which is the total number of people who have jobs and are looking for jobs; this also includes people who currently are collecting unemployment benefits.
In Wexford County, the number of people counted in the labor force in June was 16,605, which is the largest labor force participation during any month since 1990 (the state website doesn't have data further back than that). The same trend is apparent in Missaukee and Osceola counties. Lake County's labor force numbers in June also are higher than normal but there are several months in the last three decades when they've been higher.
Rob Best, business liaison with Northwest Michigan Works!, said there is no question that unemployment rates are higher because labor force participation is higher, even as the number of jobs available in this area has remained the same or even increased since March.
"There are a lot of open positions out there," Best said. "We post a job and don't get a lot of response ... pretty much across the board. It's just an odd time."
Best said even before COVID reached Michigan, many industries were running into challenges attracting employees, notably manufacturing and health care, especially for entry level positions.
Charlie Schwarz, interim director of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, said the aversion some have to working right now may be the result of two big factors: the time of year (it's really nice outside) and relative ease to which people can obtain unemployment benefits, which up until recently included a $600 bonus.
"If you can get paid $1,000 a week in the summertime, it doesn't get much better than that," Schwarz said. "Plus people need that extra money right now. The cost of everything has gone up. There's not as much incentive to go back to work. It's almost an incentive not to work."
Bobbi Pontz, human resources director for Munson Healthcare South Region, which includes the Cadillac hospital, said they're always looking for people to fill entry-level positions such as nursing assistant, housekeeping, and food and nutrition.
Pontz said she doesn't think the number of applications they've been receiving for these jobs has changed much since COVID-19 reached Michigan but finding people to fill these positions is a perpetual challenge.
Part of that challenge may be how they're getting information to the public about open positions, with many people finding out about these openings on the Munson website. Those without reliable internet access, however, may never find out about them.
Another factor could be the types of entry-level jobs that are available: at this moment, Pontz said there are seven positions open, most of them defined as "casual," which means less than full-time hours.
Finally, Pontz said many people who start off in entry-level jobs eventually move up the career ladder or accept jobs outside the Munson network.
"Working in health care opens a lot of doors to other types of work," Pontz said.
While those on unemployment can no longer collect the additional $600 that was part of the federal coronavirus response package, on Tuesday, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency submitted an application to the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration for funding that would provide an additional $300 per week payment to Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.
The UIA estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.
“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide some much needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,‘ said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “A robust Congressional recovery package that meets the scale of this crisis is what’s needed to help individuals who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get through this unprecedented time.‘
According to the financial services firm WalletHub, Michigan's recovery rate for the number of people applying for unemployment benefits ranks 36th in the country, with the number of claims 238.53% higher last week compared to last year at that time.
The state with the lowest increase in unemployment claims is New Jersey, at 58.11%. The state with the highest increase in unemployment claims is Georgia at 1,317.04%.
To view the full WalletHub report, go to https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730.
