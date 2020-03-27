Experts: kids may be worried about COVID-19; don't keep them in the dark

CADILLAC — Given the relentless barrage of headlines and information that adults have to process related to COVID-19, it might be easy to forget that kids can be just as freaked out about what's going on as anyone else.
Chantal and Michael Fitzgerald live in Cadillac with their two biological children and two foster kids they are in the process of adopting.
Two of their children — one biological daughter named Tiyahna and one of the foster kids — are currently at home because school has been canceled to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The other two are younger and haven't started school.
Chantal said talking to her oldest kids is a balancing act: she wants to let them know what's going on but worries that telling them too much may scare them.
"I don't want them to have a traumatic memory of this," Chantal said. "I don't want to put the fear in them."
Tiyahna is already a little bit worried: she and a friend made adorable "survival backpacks," complete with canned foods in the event of an emergency.
Chantal said she tries to put her kids' minds at ease by relating to them that this isn't something they have to worry about but with everyone else worrying right now, it's tough.
"This is showing them a lot of reality," Chantal said.
Talking to your kids
The Department of Health and Human Services recently released some tips for how to talk to kids about COVID-19.
One of the most important things to keep in mind as Northern Michigan enters the peak period of the virus's spread is that talking to your kids is important. Children may worry more if they are not included in the discussion.
During your conversation, remember to:
• Allow your child to ask questions. Try to answer your child’s questions honestly and clearly. It is OK if you don’t know all the answers, just be available to your child.
• Show your child patience. Listen to your child’s fears, but don’t dwell in frightening fantasies.
• Keep the conversation open. Reassure your child that if you don’t have the answer to their question, that you will try to find the answer.
• Remind your child you are here for them, you love them, and that their emotions are normal to feel right now.
Talking is only the first step. Empower your child to be part of the effort to stay healthy, and reassure them of all the ways you are keeping them safe. Let your child know there are many people working hard to keep everyone safe, and this will pass with time.
Designate times where children are not around news/media/COVID-19 discussions. The appropriate amount of information depends on the age of the child. Young children should only have a small amount of information. For older children, no more than 20 minutes of reading or watching news per day. Set aside time to watch the news with your child so you can have discussions as their concerns or questions arise.
Promises most often make adults, not children feel better. Unfortunately, we can’t answer many questions now, such as “When will I go back to school?‘ and “Will I get sick?‘ You can reassure with responses such as “I don’t know about school yet,‘ “I am here to take care of you,‘ and “ I will share more information and answers to your questions as soon as I have them.‘
Older children have more questions and deserve accurate information about what is happening and the potential impact to them. Knowledge empowers older children, while minimizing their questions or concerns can create fear and mistrust.
Kids may miss interacting with their friends or other family members such as grandma or grandpa. Phone calls, video chats and letter writing might help them feel more in touch.
Routines build psychological safety. Create a daily routine for predictability, including regular wake and sleep times, eating times, schoolwork time, playtime and electronic time. Make the routine visible for the next day’s schedule prior to bedtime.
To view the full MDHHS report, which also includes sample answers to common questions from kids, and a printable comic book about COVID-19, go to https://www.michigan.gov/documents/coronavirus/Talking_with_kids_about_COVID_FINAL_684649_7.pdf.
