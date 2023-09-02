CADILLAC — The region’s workforce has fully recovered from the losses it sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet many industries still are having trouble filling positions.
According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, there are now more people employed in Wexford, Osceola and Lake counties than in 2019.
In July of this year — the most recent data available — there were 14,576 employed people in Wexford County, compared to 14,455 in 2019. That’s an increase of 121 workers. In Osceola County, there were 11,466 employed people, an increase of 608 workers from 2019. In Lake County, there were 3,953 employed people, an increase of 354 workers from 2019. Only in Missaukee County were there fewer people employed in July of this year compared to July of 2019, although the difference was relatively small — about 67 workers.
For some, the increase in workers has been noticeable.
Kelly Cater, North America director of human resources for the Cadillac-based boat manufacturer Groupe Beneteau, said in recent months, the company’s staffing levels have been pretty stable. This is a big change from the last couple of years, when the company struggled to find enough help to fulfill all the orders they were receiving.
Cater said inflation likely has had an impact on consumer spending, which means they now need fewer employees to fill all their orders. This has its upsides, although Cater said dealing with a worker shortage caused by growth is a good problem to have.
The upside is that the quality of their applicants has improved, said Cater, who predicted that staffing at Groupe Beneteau’s Cadillac facilities will stay about the same through the 2024 election.
“People are just being cautious,” Cater said in terms of spending habits. “They’re seeing where all this is going to land.”
Lisa Schut, regional director of policy and resource management for Northwest Michigan Works!, said many manufacturers have seen an alleviation of workforce shortages in recent months, similar to what Cater described happening at Groupe Beneteau. Schut said this is particularly true for manufacturers of pricey products such as vehicles and boats. Lower demand for products due to inflation likely contributed to a couple of layoffs at local companies this year, Schut added.
While many manufacturers are in need of fewer employees because of lower demand and more people in the workforce, other industries are experiencing the opposite problem.
Mike Blackmer, owner of the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, and co-owner of the Lake Cadillac Resort and the Dockside Inn restaurant, said customer levels have remained consistent for some time but finding people to serve those customers has been a challenge.
In the years following the start of the pandemic, when many industries struggled to hire workers, Blackmer said he was able to stay afloat by raising wages and getting creative with benefits, flexible scheduling and time off.
Despite the area’s workforce returning to pre-pandemic levels, Blackmer said he’s never before experienced such difficulties finding people. That difficulty has become especially pronounced during the last couple of weeks, when his college-age seasonal employees returned to school.
It’s gotten to the point that he’s considering closing down the kitchen at the Pines during certain times of the week — including during peak hours of business — to give his staff some time off.
He’s facing similar difficulties finding staff to clean rooms at the Lake Cadillac Resort, despite raising wages from around $10 an hour before the pandemic, to $15-$18 an hour today.
Blackmer said many employees have left his service-based businesses to work in other industries, particularly manufacturing.
Schut said during the pandemic, it was primarily restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry that led the way in raising wages to attract workers. This strategy was effective and eventually spread to other industries.
Rising wages are reflected in the median household income, Schut said, which in this region from 2017 to 2021 rose from $50,157 to $60,795. In Cadillac, it rose during the same period from $42,631 to $53,103.
Industries that saw 15% or more wage increases since 2020 include accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade and manufacturing.
Despite increasing wages bringing people back to the workforce, Schut said worker shortages continue to persist in many industries.
“Even after the pandemic, we’re still experiencing a labor shortage,” Schut said. “There are just more jobs than our population can fill.”
Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said while there are more workers than ever in the region, certain industries struggle more than others to find and keep employees.
“There were over 4,000 online job postings in northwest Michigan in July,” Rourke said. “Industries such as health care and retail trade have many of those current openings.”
In the northwest “Prosperity Region,” which includes Wexford and Missaukee counties, the No. 1 most advertised job in July was retail salesperson, followed by registered nurse.
According to a statement provided to the Cadillac News by Munson Healthcare, there was a study earlier this summer that showed there are 28,000 vacancies in health care right now in Michigan alone.
“Like all of the health care industry, we have many open positions that are challenging to fill,” reads the statement. “We have approximately 644 open positions across MHC.”
At Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, there currently are 24 full or part-time positions open and six contingent positions.
Positions in most demand right now are registered nurses, medical assistants, surgical services, behavioral health technicians, CT tech and medical lab scientists.
Munson has taken steps to attract more employees.
“We are taking many creative approaches from both a human resources and marketing perspective to our hiring right now to ensure we have a unique value proposition for our future teammates to be able to join us,” the Munson statement reads.
“Our ‘Walk-in Wednesday’ events have been successful with hiring on the spot and sign-on bonuses. We’ve also run a digital marketing campaign offering various incentives to recruit folks from across the Midwest and even in to Windsor. We’ve also taken a look at our values and are developing ways to better retain employees, too.”
Rourke said it’s difficult to say exactly why people are choosing certain industries over others right now, especially considering that pretty much all have increased their wages and benefits packages in the last several years.
He said they should know more about these motivations in a couple of months, when updated census data becomes available.
Through the rest of the 2020s, Rourke said they’ve projected continued growth in several industries in this region, notably leisure and hospitality, which is predicted to grow by around 31% by 2030. Subsets of this industry include arts, entertainment and recreation, which is predicted to grow by around 38%; and accommodation and food services, which is predicted to grow by around 30%.
Another industry projected to see significant growth (26.8%) is transportation and warehousing.
Other industries projected to grow between 10% and 15% are professional and business services, education and health services, and government.
