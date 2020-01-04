CADILLAC — Owing to price differences between stations that experts predict could be dramatic, 2020 could be a year of big savings or big spending for consumers.
GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patric DeHaan said the national average gas price is forecast to rise as much as 75 cents per gallon from a low in early February to a possible peak in May. DeHaan said this price shift stems from the seasonal switch from winter to summer gasoline and could create localized gas price hotspots that could lead unsuspecting motorists to pay as much as 15-50 cents more per gallon than competitors.
"Never has there been a bigger opportunity to spend less, or to spend more, if you aren’t checking prices before filling up,‘ DeHaan said. "The price variation between stations and states will approach record levels. Never have gasoline prices been less predictable, and perhaps some of that comes from reliably unreliable politicians at all levels."
DeHaan said 2020 will feature a yearly national average of $2.60 per gallon, representing a 2 cent drop versus 2019. The nation’s yearly gasoline bill will rise to $373 billion, an increase of over $1 billion from last year as the average household sees their annual gasoline spending rise to $1,935.
DeHaan said U.S. consumers will be entering the sixth straight year under $2 a gallon to start the year, which is somewhat surprising given the robust economy.
"...thanks to U.S. oil producers for matching our increasing appetite for affordable energy, which also helps to act as insulation against unpredictable events including production cuts from other nations to keep oil prices from spiraling out of control,‘ DeHaan said.
Although most parts of the U.S. likely won't see prices reach the $3 mark in 2020, DeHaan said 75% of the country’s largest metro areas are at risk for seeing average prices hit this mark at some point, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. while four could see close to or over $4 a gallon: Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle.
In GasBuddy's 2020 fuel price outlook, Dehaan predicted that with the U.S. entering an election year in 2020, the most likely scenario will be for President Donald Trump to shore up the U.S. economy ahead of the election to increase his chances of being re-elected. He said this may contribute to a more reliable period of growth and rise in oil demand, which will be met by increasing global oil production.
"With the United States entering an election year, it shouldn’t be understated that unknowns may lay ahead as we close out 2020 and swear-in the ultimate election winner," DeHaan said. "Many on the left side of the aisle have made it known that they plan to drastically change the climate for petroleum, and policy changes may have a similar large impact on gas prices, should one of these politicians win the election ... Any crackdown on U.S. oil production permitting or production would likely mean a hit to current or future oil production, with the possibilities that oil prices will rise as a result."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.