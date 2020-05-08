CADILLAC — Experts say most stores, restaurants and consumers — at least here in Northern Michigan — have so far been spared from the worst effects of meat processing plant closures related to the spread of coronavirus.
Farmers, on the other hand, might not be so lucky.
Reports from around the country indicate that meat processing plants have had to close or shut down temporarily as a result of employees becoming infected with the coronavirus. These closures have led to a shortage of meat on store shelves and in some cases, panic purchases of beef, chicken and pork products.
Meegan Holland, a Cadillac native who now serves as vice president of communications for the Michigan Retailers Association, said so far their members have not been particularly affected by the woes that have befallen the meat processing industry.
"It doesn't seem to be a huge problem yet in Michigan," Holland said. "But you might start seeing more stores limit the number of meat products each customer can buy."
Some stores already have taken this step, including Meijer, which has a location in Haring Township.
"We work with multiple suppliers and vendors, so we are currently stocked with most meat options," Meijer External Communications Manager Joe Hirschmugl told the Cadillac News. "We have placed purchase limits on some meat products and we’ll continue working hard to keep as many fresh and frozen meat options as possible available for our customers in the coming weeks."
In the last couple days, hundreds of Wendy's restaurants have reportedly run out of beef and stopped selling hamburgers as a result of the meat processing closures.
Other restaurants in the same industry, including some in this area, apparently have been unaffected.
Chantal Fitzgerald, general manager of Culvers in Cadillac, said they have not experienced any problems securing meats and have not been notified that products may be in short supply anytime soon. Representatives for McDonald's also have indicated they have not yet seen any supply problems with meat.
Holland, with the MRA, said shelf prices for meat products may increase slightly as a result of the issues with processing plants but she doesn't see them going up "horrendously" in Michigan.
She said their biggest concern about processing plant closures is the impression they may give that the meat supply is in jeopardy, prompting consumers to hoard products similar to what they've been doing with toilet paper and sanitary wipes.
"This would throw the supply chain off," said Holland, who added that since many meat processors aren't running at full capacity, such buying trends could actually exacerbate the problem.
"If people just buy what they need, I think we'll be just fine," Holland said.
Ernie Birchmeier, livestock and dairy specialist for Michigan Farm Bureau, said it's important to keep in mind that farmers have just as much livestock now as ever, so it's not as if there is a supply shortage on their end.
"This is a processing and distribution problem that needs to be solved," Birchmeier said.
Given the relative stability of the meat processing industry in Michigan, Birchmeier said farmers haven't had to kill livestock rather than sell it at a loss, which is something that's been reported in other parts of the country. Some farmers have had to take other measures, however, including reducing rations to slow livestock growth.
At a national level, Birchmeier said the cumulative effects brought on by the coronavirus have dropped wholesale prices for meats dramatically — by 60% for pork, 40% for dairy, and 35% for beef.
Evart pig farmer Scot Boyd said so far he hasn't had any problems shipping his finished hogs to market, although he remains "cautious" about the future demand for his product.
"We were really holding our breath because we've been selling pigs in the midst of all this," Boyd said. "But it's looking pretty optimistic from where I'm sitting. I sold all my pigs and brought new ones in."
Boyd said he sells his pigs to someone else that markets and sells them, which means he isn't as directly affected by supply and demand dynamics. However, if the situation became bad enough, he simply wouldn't have a place to sell his pigs.
"If the industry's not making money, there's none to share," Boyd said. "But so far, so good. Things could change in a heartbeat, though."
