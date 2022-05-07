Local counties last year suffered prolific infestation of local trees by the voracious spongy moth caterpillar, formerly known as the “gypsy moth” caterpillar.
Larry Czelusta, certified forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska conservation districts, said not since the 1990s has the infestation been as bad as it was last year.
“They wondered if the gypsy moth would ever decline,” Czelusta said in regard to the 1990s, when many property owners worried that the invasive insects would lead to the complete destruction of forests.
It turns out that local forests were resilient to the onslaught of the spongy moth, which has gradually become naturalized — absorbed into the ecosystem and now targeted by a number of predator species that keep its numbers under control, with only occasional isolated outbreaks occurring.
That period of relative dormancy lasted from around 1996 to a few years ago, when the spongy moth numbers began to rebound and property owners started to once again see clumps of the caterpillars munching on the leaves of oak, birch and aspen trees.
While large swaths of forest in area counties, particularly Wexford, Osceola and southeastern Missaukee, were affected last year, Czelusta said there are signs that the caterpillar’s population growth has hit a plateau.
For one thing, Czelusta said the caterpillars last year were feeding on trees they aren’t “supposed to want to eat.” Czelusta referred to this trend as “desperation feeding” and through discussions he’s had with other experts, determined that it could be a sign of an unhealthy population.
Czelusta said he’s also noticed increased activity of a microorganism called Bacillus thuringiensis that kills the spongy moth caterpillar.
Given what he’s seen, Czelusta predicted that the spongy moth infestation this year will be much less severe than last year and could be the start of the insect’s dormancy period.
Others in the field offer similar predictions as Czelusta.
During a recent webinar, panelists Dr. Deborah McCullough from Michigan State University, Dr. Steven Katovich of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, Susie Iott of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and James Wieferich of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, spoke about the current status and future of the spongy moth population in Michigan.
Key points from the presentation and their answers to the most-asked questions about spongy moth are summarized here.
What is the forecast for 2022?
Based on recent aerial survey data, much of northern Lower Michigan has experienced two or three years of defoliation, which typically marks the end of an outbreak cycle. Egg mass surveys in the fall of 2021 confirmed that many areas in Michigan should expect a collapse of spongy moth activity in much of lower Michigan — meaning far fewer caterpillars this year. However, a few areas like Jackson County and parts of southwest Lower Michigan had large, healthy egg masses and may have high density populations again this summer.
What causes population crashes?
The last large-scale spongy moth outbreak occurred in Michigan from about 1992 to 1996. Since then, localized areas have experienced occasional outbreaks. Suppression efforts in the 1990s have continued to keep spongy moth populations largely in check while naturalizing infestations into Michigan’s forests and urban forest ecosystems.
In 1991, Entomophaga maimaiga, a fungal pathogen found to be killing spongy moth caterpillars in the northeastern states, was deployed in Michigan. This fungus proved an effective biological control, remaining in the soil from year to year and infecting spongy moth caterpillars that come in contact with the fungal spores. Moist soils help to activate the fungus, enabling spores to disperse and affect spongy moth populations. Caterpillars affected by the E. maimaiga fungus remain attached to tree trunks and hang straight down.
Nucleopolyhedrosis virus occurs naturally in all spongy moth populations. NPV spreads through contact between caterpillars during outbreaks, causing a population crash. To determine whether NPV is at work in a certain location, look for dead caterpillars attached to tree trunks in an upside-down “V” position.
Both the NPV virus and E. maimaiga fungus can affect the same population, and dead NPV and fungus-killed caterpillars can be on the same tree.
These natural enemies of the spongy moth are now well-established across Michigan and are actively reducing populations. To date, these pathogens typically have limited the size and length of outbreaks to a couple of years, eliminating the need for spray programs.
Today, spongy moth outbreaks are cyclical, peaking approximately every seven to 10 years. In these years, the virus and the fungal disease are spread more easily through dense populations, eventually causing a crash.
What about spray programs?
The State of Michigan does not have a statewide spray program. Spongy moth is a naturalized pest in Michigan now. However, a few areas have long-standing millages in place to help survey and spray residential areas when needed.
Outbreaks will continue to occur occasionally in local areas and, yes, every now and then we will have extensive outbreaks like the current one. While an outbreak is not pleasant for people in an affected area, it is rarely a problem for healthy trees and forests.
What can I do if spongy moth returns this year?
First, check the spongy moth forecast for your neighborhood by looking for healthy egg masses now, before leaves expand. Healthy egg masses are larger than a quarter in size, tan or brownish in color and firm to the touch. Few egg masses and/or small (nickel-size) egg masses indicate the population is collapsing because the NPV pathogen is increasing. Old, no longer productive egg masses are often abundant after an outbreak year and should not be counted. These masses are usually whiteish in color, may be falling apart and may have pin-size holes in the mass. An abundance of healthy egg masses suggests a heavy infestation of spongy moth caterpillars this season.
Before choosing a control method, remember that you will not be able to eliminate all the caterpillars — the goal is to reduce the density of caterpillars around your house.
• Scraping: If healthy egg masses are found on trees, buildings or outdoor furniture around the home, act now, as egg masses can start hatching anytime. Use a scraper or hard, plastic card to scrape egg masses into a container of soapy water. Let them soak overnight, then bag and dispose of them. Alternately, egg masses can be placed in a fire and burned.
• Banding: Cut a band of burlap 18 inches wide and long enough to go around the tree trunk and overlap a bit. Tie a string around the center of the band to make a two-layered skirt around the trunk. When caterpillars climb trees daily to feed, they will get caught in the band. Scrape them into a bucket of soapy water to kill them. Czelusta said using a strip of duct tape turned inside out is also an effective way to prevent the caterpillars from climbing up the tree.
• Spraying: To address an infestation in a handful of individual trees, homeowners can purchase a spray containing Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, a bacterium that naturally occurs in the soil but can be lethal to certain caterpillars and moths. The best time to spray is when caterpillars are small, usually mid-May through early June. Be sure to choose an Environmental Protection Agency-registered pesticide and apply it according to label directions. Remember, there is no good reason to spray woodlots or forested areas. Healthy trees and forests can withstand periodic infestations.
