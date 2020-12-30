While many people would like nothing more than to forget about 2020 and start fresh in 2021, the changes that society underwent this year likely won’t be going away anytime soon and could become permanent fixtures of the culture.
Among the behaviors that could become commonplace even after the immediate COVID-19 crisis is over is the use of masks in public places, at least among certain segments of the population.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department and District Health Department No. 10, said senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems may decide to continue wearing masks, especially during flu season (or COVID season, if the disease becomes endemic in the population, as many experts believe it will).
Morse said they’ve been able to collect quite a bit of data in the last year regarding the effectiveness of mask usage, whereas before 2020, it wasn’t something that had been widely studied.
What researchers have found is that the use of any type of mask can significantly reduce the chances of someone passing a virus to someone else.
Protecting oneself against infection by others, however, depends more on the type of mask one uses. Specialized masks with filters or multiple layers can provide protection against infection but other types of commonly used masks, especially those made of cloth and other stretchy materials, provide little protection.
Morse suggests reading labels and product descriptions to ensure one is buying a mask that protects against infection.
Another change that could last a long time in the U.S. is the space people have put between each other.
From a disease prevention standpoint, Morse said it wouldn’t be a terrible thing for people to be more careful about how they greet people; for instance, by waving instead of shaking hands, or by doing “elbow bumps‘ instead of fist bumps.
“Keeping a space between individuals prevents a lot of other illnesses besides COVID,‘ Morse said. “It has gotten to be a normal thing.‘
From a mental health standpoint, however, Morse said too little human contact is obviously a bad thing.
“We’ll have to balance (social distancing) with quality of life,‘ Morse said.
One aspect of society that Morse hopes will be forever changed by the COVID crisis is the level of emergency preparedness, although she worries that vigilance on this front eventually will fade, as it did in the years following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and H1N1 viral pandemic of 2009.
“Public health and emergency preparedness infrastructure are comically underfunded,‘ Morse said. “Eventually, people lose sight of (the emergency) and figure they can add funding later if something happens.‘
If another pandemic were to happen relatively soon, Morse said they would already have many of the response plans in place from dealing with COVID. Such preparedness could very well have a huge impact on our ability to deal with a similar situation, and lead to more lives being saved.
A silver lining to the COVID pandemic is that the mortality rate is relatively low. If it had been an Ebola-level mortality rate, Morse said the outcome would have been much worse and the need for proper emergency infrastructure that much more important.
Morse said the pandemic has revealed a lot about how people adapt to adversity, from attending doctor’s appointments via telemedicine to doing work from home or teaching kids using virtual platforms.
“People are doing things more efficiently in different ways we didn’t think were possible before,‘ Morse said. “We learned we can adapt pretty quickly.‘
VIRTUAL LEARNING TO CONTINUE
When it comes to education, the pandemic forced schools, colleges and universities to adapt and evolve.
While a lot of focus was on virtual learning, local educators were quick to point out that the option was available pre-COVID-19. With many schools at a 1-1 hardware/student ratio, those learning opportunities are now at the forefront.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent said students in grades 6-12 had virtual learning as an option before COVID-19, but the pandemic made it so virtual learning is offered K-12. Before COVID-19, students could have enrolled in up to two virtual courses in any term, including trimesters or semesters. A district was able to not offer a virtual option to students in K-5 per state guidance.
Now and moving forward, the district will allow for students to fully utilize virtual learning at the secondary and elementary levels, Brown said.
"We will have virtual programming available to parents of students K-12. We will certainly reflect on how students did this year and establish clear criteria for students to opt into virtual programming beyond the two courses," Brown said.
If a student wants to be virtual, Brown said there will be success criteria and if a student is unsuccessful in virtual learning, the recommendation would be to not continue with that learning pathway.
This school year posed a challenge to districts to the number of virtual students. Brown said the district hired staff to support virtual students and the district will continue to hire staff to support students in their virtual programs.
"They are not traditional virtual students. They are not choosing because it was a good fit but because they are fearful of COVID or have other risk factors," he said. "It was a different demographic we are trying to serve at home."
Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said for students who attend the career technical center, the hope is virtual learning is a thing of the past.
Whether it is career tech or special education students, Cox said virtual is tough. He said for students at the CTC, the challenge with virtual is engagement. In his opinion, CTC and special education students are limited in how productive they can be when they are forced to learn in a virtual environment. It is an option when nothing else can be done, but it is not ideal.
With the advent of virtual learning now being part of every district, will this mean that snow days, as they have historically been known, be a thing of the past? If school is closed due to weather, will it not be a day off?
It will likely depend on the district, but the potential is there for students to have some sort of assignment or task to complete.
Brown said CAPS is currently looking at how it can logistically manage "meaningful learning" on a snow day. The biggest obstacle, however, is connectivity.
"Just because our kids are one-to-one doesn't mean they have connectivity. It doesn't mean they have access," she said. "We anticipate snow days will be different in the future, but we haven't fully worked out the logistics.
Brown said the goal is to have that worked out by the end of the current school year and ready to implement by the 2021-22 school year.
Cox agreed that snow days will be as they have been for the short-term, but it will be interesting to see where the conversations take districts regarding snow days and learning. While he doesn't know how many, Cox said some districts will have students engaged in learning on snow days.
REMOTE WORK
Love it or hate it, remote work has become a part of many employee's lives this year.
And there's good news on both sides of the preference. If you love it, some employers will likely be open to continuing remote work. If you hate it, bosses may welcome you back to the office.
Christophe Lavigne, the former president of U.S. brands at Groupe Beneteau who spoke to the Cadillac News in his personal capacity, said that as an employer, there were some elements of remote work that he didn't like. Productivity and efficiency can be impacted by remote work—Lavigne estimated it at a 10-20% loss—and brainstorming within groups was also less efficient. Moreover, with production jobs needing to be performed on-site, some remote workers feel guilty and want to be physically present to support their team, Lavigne said.
But remote work went well for others, and may bring more people to the workforce who might otherwise opt-out, such as people with young families, Lavigne noted.
Miranda Grunow, director of membership at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed.
"(Some employers) will be allowing it a little bit more because it's convenient and it's better for families," Grunow said. "So, when feasible, they know now that they can accommodate that. So it will be more popular moving forward in the future."
Lavigne predicted that some employers would keep remote work as an option, now that they've seen it can be done. But humans are social animals, he said.
"I think in the short term, yes, employers will offer that and people would take advantage of that," Lavigne said. "But in the long run, in five years' timeframe, I think we're just who we are. We like to work together. We like to share things more physically."
The exception may be in major cities, where expensive real estate means people live far from their jobs and have long commutes.
"If you lose two hours a day to commute, you're going to work an hour more at home and you're going to be more productive," Lavigne said. "You're going to have a better life."
People with long commutes in the Cadillac area, however, have another consideration that people in more urban areas typically don't. Broadband internet access in rural townships can't necessarily support remote work, just as internet connectivity proves challenging for the school systems.
"There's not enough good reliable internet," said Patti O'Dell of Baird, Cotter and Bishop, the public accounting firm in Cadillac. "I know that that's been a problem for a lot of local employers because I've heard that—by a lot of people," she emphasized.
