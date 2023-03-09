Experts suggest adjusting to 'spring forward' a couple days ahead of the switch

CADILLAC — The dreaded “spring forward” into Daylight Saving Time is coming up this weekend in Michigan, bringing with it the potential for widespread sleep deprivation and even risks to health.
According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention science blog published last year, the sudden shift to darker mornings and later evening light exposure can lead to shortened sleep duration, mood disturbances and up to a 30% increased risk for heart attacks.
In addition, fatal traffic accidents have been shown to increase with the transition to DST by 6% in the US, with highest risk in the morning. Work-related safety critical events, including near-misses and human-related errors, have also been reported to increase with the time change.
The reason people have a hard time adjusting to the time change has to do with the “circadian system,” which is a complex coordination of biological rhythms that help our body function.
“With the sudden time change, we experience less light in the mornings,” wrote Dr. Imelda Wong in the CDC blog. Wong is the coordinator of the Center for Work and Fatigue Research.
“Waking up in the dark can be challenging because our brain will think it is nighttime and signal our bodies to continue sleeping. This could result in feeling groggy and not completely alert when we start our day. Shifting our clock times forward by one hour also means extending daylight into evening hours. When we obtain more exposure to evening light, our brain and circadian system may delay sleep causing us to have more difficulty falling asleep at our normal time.”
While the switch to DST is something many people don’t look forward to, there are things they can do to lessen its ill effects.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine suggests the following:
• Try to go to bed 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night a couple of days before the time change. This will give your body a chance to adjust.
• Begin to transition the timing of other daily routines that are “time cues” for your body. For example, start eating dinner a little earlier each night or exercising slightly earlier in the morning.
• On Saturday night, set your clocks ahead one hour in the early evening. Then go to sleep at your normal bedtime.
• Try to go outside for some early morning sunlight on Sunday. The bright light will help set your “body clock,” which regulates sleep and alertness.
• Be mindful of how DST may be affecting your body and be careful when driving or operating machinery if you feel drowsy on Sunday.
• Stick to your bedtime on Sunday night to get plenty of sleep before the workweek begins on Monday.
Once you have adapted to DST, try to maintain a daily routine time for sleep and waking up. Keep your sleep environment quiet, comfortable and cool. Especially during the period of earlier sunrise and later sunsets, using light blocking window coverings can keep sleeping areas dark.
An increase in tiredness is one of the more frustrating side effects of springing forward, but as daylight savings approaches, so does more sunlight.
Georgia Pozios, Clinical Nurse Practitioner with the Munson Cadillac Sleep Disorders Center, previously told the Cadillac News that getting outdoors and enjoying the additional daytime hours can not only decrease levels of the sleep inducing hormone, melatonin, but can also increase levels of serotonin, which is a mood elevating hormone.
Pozios said it also might be a good idea to cut off caffeine intake after 2 p.m. to keep away the evening jitters. Additionally, she said alcohol intake should be eliminated at least four hours before going to sleep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.