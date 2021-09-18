Exploring options for 911 in Wexford County

CADILLAC — In 2016, Wexford County voters passed a surcharge that ultimately kept central dispatch services local.
Since that happened, there have been several improvements that have brought the service into the 21st Century. None of those upgrades, however, were more important than the opening of the Fawcett Communications Center in spring 2020. In April 2019, the county commissioners voted to move forward with seeking 20-year bonds to build the facility.
With many things accomplished, Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden is exploring the feasibility of forming a 911 authority. Currently, the service is a county department governed by an advisory board and the county board itself.
The move to an authority, however, is something the county’s 911 service could evolve into, according to Alworden.
“It has always been one of the goals we were approaching and that we wanted to do,” he said. “As I explained to the advisory board, let’s keep going in a positive direction. The authority would be a thing to do or explore at the very least.”
Alworden said authority boards are set up by the stakeholders meaning fire, police, EMS and citizens. He said it also doesn’t have elected positions, so it keeps politics out of it.
Due to the bonds used to build the new dispatch center, Alworden said he is not sure if the county relinquishing its control is feasible. He said it will include many parties coming to the table to determine and it will include the county administrator and the county’s legal.
“A lot of legal stuff is going to happen. The county will have to relinquish its control and I don’t know if the board of commissioners will want to do it,” he said. “I first had to ask the (911) advisory board to take it to the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee before it could go to the full board. It could stall there at that committee.”
While the discussion could stop at the committee, Alworden said it likely won’t and will be forwarded to the full board. At this point, he said it is nothing more than exploratory and the goal is to find if it would be doable or not.
In 2015, the commissioners hired consulting firm Plante Moran to conduct a feasibility study, which looked at whether it would be better for the county to consolidate with other counties for 911 services or if it should remain under local control through an authority board. Plante Moran also researched the option of maintaining the status quo, which at the time was mostly funded via the county’s general fund.
The firm reviewed the three options and created a five-year cost projection to provide a better idea of the cost before a decision was made.
According to the study, contracting with another jurisdiction was the most favorable financially. Keeping things as they were was deemed to be the next favorable in terms of cost. The formation of a Wexford County authority had the biggest price tag.
This, however, was before the county voters passing the surcharge increase.
“This is nothing anyone has to worry about. The consumer will not notice a change. We are not going anywhere because the voters of Wexford County wanted their 911 to stay local,” he said. “We will stay in our new building. We are in such good shape right now that this is the only reason we are exploring.”
If decided to move toward a 911 authority, Alworden said the advisory board will become the governing board of the service instead of the county board of commissioners.
Regardless of the direction that is decided, Alworden said the citizens of Wexford County will be kept informed of what is happening every step of the way.
