NORWICH TWP — Two men were injured in a flash fire in northeastern Missaukee County Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Rick Henderson, a fuel operations manager for EGLE, told the Cadillac News that workers had been servicing an oil and gas well owned by Lambda Energy when vapors ignited, leading to a flash fire at the Norwich 5-40 well main.
Two men were injured, but Henderson said he did not have details on the extent of the injuries. Local fire crews put out the fire.
The investigation is ongoing, though no threat to the environment or to the public is believed to exist at this time, Henderson said.
This is a developing story and will be edited and updated.
