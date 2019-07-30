CADILLAC — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II was in Cadillac Monday looking to see the justice system in action.
He wasn’t disappointed.
Gilchrist attended an expungement clinic and talked with the various organizers, law students, volunteers and Michiganders looking to have a previous lapse in judgment taken off their permanent record. The clinic was the second of five expungement clinics being held between the dates July 26 and Aug. 2 and was held at the Wexford-Missaukee Department of Health and Human Services Office.
During his brief stop in Cadillac, Gilchrist said making sure the criminal justice system in Michigan works for everyone is important to him. For that reason, he also said he is taking a lead role in trying to reform the system.
“The question of expungement is really a question of how can we give people a chance to come back from a mistake they may have made in the past and make sure we have expungement laws and resources that actually allow and enable people to do that in Michigan is really critical,‘ he said.
The clinic was held as part of a grant from the Michigan State Bar Foundation and University of Detroit Mercy School of Law students along with volunteer attorneys. While the clinic was looking to help those with convictions occurring in either Wexford or Missaukee counties, those with convictions outside the two-county area were welcomed to attend to learn how to navigate the process.
Detroit Mercy Law Clinical Coordinator Rebecca Simkins Nowak said in all 19 people either preregistered or walked in during the clinic Monday. Of those, five had the paperwork filed within the court, three received help to expunge charges occurring outside Wexford and Missaukee counties and the remaining people had records that were not eligible for expungement, she said.
When talking with those utilizing the clinic in Cadillac, Gilchrist said there was a common theme of confusion. That confusion was related to navigating the process and understanding the law on expungement. What that tells him is there is more work that needs to be done so people can truly see justice prevail.
The catalyst for the clinics was 29th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Rick and she also was in Cadillac Monday. She said the people utilizing these clinics have a lot of questions and they don’t know about the expungement process or understand it. While the end hope is that eligible people have their cases expunged, Rick said she also wants them to know people in the community care about them and that their court system is open and accessible.
For 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst, having the clinic locally was exciting. It also was a true group effort between several groups including the law school, governor’s office, local attorneys, friend of the court and clerks.
“Everyone has come together to try and help people through the expungement process. I really like seeing that. I like seeing everyone come together to do that,‘ Van Alst said.
For a person to be eligible for expungement, however, five years must have passed since the completion of probation, discharge from parole or completion of incarceration, whichever is later. A person with more than one felony conviction is not eligible for expungement under Michigan law as well as a person with one felony and more than two misdemeanor convictions.
There also are certain felonies that are not eligible for expungement under Michigan law including serious violent offenses, sexual-related offenses, some domestic violence convictions or those involving the Michigan Motor Vehicle Code such as drunken driving.
For free legal information, go to www.michiganlegalhelp.org and for free legal information in Spanish log on to www.ayudalegaldemichigan.org.
