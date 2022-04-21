CADILLAC — The snow and cold has managed to stick around well into April, and it’s likely going to set farmers back this grow season. Not only will low temperatures keep crops from thriving, but additional moisture will make it difficult to plant in the first place.
Warm-up isn’t the major concern, according to Michigan State University Extension Cover Crop and Soil Health Educator Christina Curell. Once the temperatures start to rise, which is expected over the weekend, there’s going to be a lot of extra moisture. It could take a few weeks to dry out before it’s ready for growing.
That delay will also impact the termination process, which is used to generate seeds. As temperatures raise even more, crops are going to sprout much quicker, and with wet and muddy fields, the window of opportunity to properly terminate becomes smaller.
“For those cover crops that we need to terminate in the spring, we want to terminate them at least two weeks. There are some cover crops that do inhibit some seeds from germinating, specifically corn and cereal rye,” Curell said. “So we’d like to have that two weeks window between termination and planting. If it’s wet, and we can’t get on the fields, those two weeks get smaller, so it may be only a couple of days.”
Where temperature plays a role is needing it to be warm enough for crops to sprout. Curell said it’s easier to kill the crops when they’re small, but in order to make it happen, both day and nighttime temp needs to be at least 48 degrees Fahrenheit for four straight days. Anything colder, and the herbicides and pesticides can’t take hold to kill.
If farmers can’t kill quick enough, it may take more than one pass of herbicides, which presents another issue, because there’s an active shortage. Even so, the issue remains the same for farmers who don’t use chemicals.
“Those people that don’t use chemicals, that use tillage, that pushes them back also because it’s wet,” Curell said. “If we till our soil when it’s wet, we actually are causing a lot of harm. We’re actually making compaction extremely bad, so that it’s hard for those seeds to germinate.”
Despite the negative impact from weather conditions, Curell said it isn’t a grow season disaster by any means. She simply recommends that farmers be ready to move when the dry up and warm up fall into place. Similar to the chemical shortage, it’s also taken quite a while for farmers to get parts due to supply chain issues, meaning preparation could be difficult as well.
It isn’t all doom and gloom though. Curell said many of the farms she visited are ready and eager to get out in the field. Even if the season sees additional complications, she’s confident that there will be opportunities to adapt and make it through the season.
For farms with greenhouses or hoop houses, Curell said the stress of the weather won’t be as severe, but there is still a struggle. At 3rd Day Farm in Lake City, Supervisor Bob Gothard said they’re way behind in their season already.
Right now, the farm has four greenhouses, two for seedlings and two for growing. In the growing houses, they’ve utilized a growing technique called hugelkulture, where the garden beds are made from rotting logs and plant debris. There’s an eight to 12 degrees Fahrenheit difference in comparison to outside temperatures, which allows for growth during colder temperatures.
In 3rd Day’s hugel beds, some crops are already growing, but elsewhere Gothard said there’s been nothing.
“We’ve had quite a bit of frost, even through the Agribon,” he said. “And so, it’s a rough year this year.”
Adding to the temperature difficulties, Gothard said two of the greenhouses are heated with firewood, and the cost has continued to climb, making it more difficult to heat the houses. The length of the growing season won’t be impacted, because the greenhouses allow for them to extend, but until the ground temperature reaches 52 degrees, there won’t be growth.
Although everything is going to be late, Gothard said they’ll keep trying to push through and find a way around it. There is a silver lining when it comes to keeping the bugs at bay. Being a non-chemical farm, removing pests is one of the more daunting seasonal tasks.
“I truly believe that this year, this may be a godsend in the fact that killing off the bugs,” he said. “Last year, we had a real problem with bugs and stuff, and I think that these late frosts ... it’s going to have a good effect on the bug population this year, and so that’s advantageous.”
In the meantime, as the spring continues and weather changes, Curell said there are several MSU Extension resources that farmers can seek out to prepare, including a termination bulletin for cover crops. That resource and more can be found on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.