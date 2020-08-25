MARION — On Monday morning, police provided additional details about a crash at a mud bog near Marion Saturday that injured multiple people.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police Sixth District, two people were airlifted and seven others were transported to the hospital via ambulance after the crash, which occurred at the Countryboyz mud bog on 15 Mile Road in Osceola County.
Initial reports indicated that the crash involving a platform buggy. Platform buggies have seating on top for occupants. The press release issued Monday described the vehicle as a "large modified party bus."
The press release also reported that the bus rolled over and that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, which witnesses say occurred around 6 p.m.
The Cadillac News contacted the MSP Mount Pleasant post for updates on the victims' conditions, as well as details about whether or not anyone would face criminal charges in connection with the incident, but did not hear back by press time.
While the MSP did not give any information about the people who were injured in the crash, those at the scene reported that some of the victims were children.
Lake City resident Jacob Shooltz was one of the people on top of the bus when it rolled over.
"We had stopped to picked up some people and took off again and was turning around going left when it started to roll over on the passenger side," Shooltz said. "I was under (the bus) but got out and tried to help ... saw a little boy hurt so I took him to his mom, where we just got him from ... Ran back and waited for EMT ... by then everyone was out from underneath it and it was flipped back over."
Shooltz, who suffered just a few cuts and bruises in the incident, said he believes the truck rolled when the driver took a left turn too sharply.
Muskegon resident John Stone was nearby when the crash occurred.
"It was on uneven ground and they turned too sharp and over it went," Stone said. "Everyone rushed to help. Manpower and mud family love is what turned the buggy back over."
Stone said he saw an injured boy, who he tried to keep calm and still until EMTs and trained staff arrived.
"Even gave my shirt for them to wrap any bloody injuries," Stone said. "...it was a shock to everyone. It was all fun and a great time then that happened. It sure drops your stomach. I have three kids myself so when I saw the little boy I was helping, my heart dropped. It was scary and it sure could have been way worse. My prayers go out to all involved and their families for a safe recovery."
While Countryboyz did not respond to a request for comment from the Cadillac News, they did post on their Facebook page regarding the incident: "I know many are waiting for an update ... Thank you to everyone who stepped up and helped in our time of need. Many who directed traffic, triaged those involved in the accident, and those who helped in any other way. We are sorry we had to close the pit down early but the accident required all of our attention and when people continued to drive in the pit it required our attention to be split."
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
In addition to MSP, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.
