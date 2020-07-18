CADILLAC — There's only so much a business is supposed to ask people about their health.
For example, when somebody with a service dog enters your shop and you want to double-check that the animal is working and is not just a pet, you can ask the person if they have a disability but you can't ask them what their disability is.
With masks now mandatory in indoor public places in Michigan following a series of executive orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, there's been some confusion about how to enforce the rule without violating peoples' rights. People who can't wear the masks due to health reasons don't have to follow the rule—but how is a business to know who is willfully breaking the law and who is truly exempt?
On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that strengthened and clarified her previous executive orders on masks.
"This new order clarifies that businesses may not assume that an unmasked customer cannot medically tolerate a face covering, though they can accept a customer’s verbal representation to that effect," the governor's office announced on Friday.
In other words, signs posted to business doors that say, in effect "We won't ask you about a mask" are unacceptable under the governor's executive order.
The Cadillac News spoke to Jim Moore, executive director of the Disability Network of Northern Michigan this week about masking and the rights of people with disabilities.
Many people with disabilities can't wear a mask or would struggle if they did, Moore acknowledged.
It's not just people with COPD or asthma. Claustrophilia, anxiety, or sensory issues could also make mask-wearing a non-starter.
And people with hearing disabilities might rely on lip-reading or facial expressions, meaning people who communicate with them need to be able to show their own faces.
But Moore says there's a possible solution.
Instead of wearing masks, some people may be able to wear face shields instead.
Though some of the shields are expensive, there are inexpensive and disposable shields that can reduce the risk of spreading SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Moore suggested that some businesses may want to stock up on disposable face shields to offer to customers that can't tolerate masks.
Moore also noted that a lot of disabilities are invisible and it might not be obvious to other people that the person with a disability can't wear a mask.
After the governor's office strengthened the mask mandate on Friday, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights offered additional clarification.
“It is important to remember that along with Executive Orders and specific store policies, businesses and other public spaces must continue to follow the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Michigan’s Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act (PWDCRA) during the COVID-19 pandemic,‘ said Mary Engelman, Interim Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. “We must ensure that people with disabilities are able to access the same goods and services that we all enjoy.‘
The MDCR says businesses can enforce the mask rule while also remaining in compliance with the ADA and PWDCRA by doing one of three things:
"Provide anyone who does not wear a face covering, for whatever reason, an alternative to entering without a face covering (examples might include having staff shop for them, providing carryout service, etc.)," the department said.
That was one of Moore's recommendations as well.
The department said businesses can talk to people who aren't wearing masks "to determine if, due to a disability, the business can provide a reasonable accommodation/modification of the policy for this individual," the department said, which was similar to Moore's recommendation that businesses consider stocking disposable face shields to offer to customers.
Finally, the department noted that refusing entry to people without disabilities who don't wear masks simply is another option.
The department said that under the ADA, if a reasonable accommodation for a person with a disability is available, the business must provide one. If the person rejects that accommodation or if an accommodation is not possible, "the business may deny entry to that individual."
“Michigan businesses are facing unprecedented challenges in providing essential goods and services while protecting the health and well-being of both their employees and their customers,‘ said Engelman. “This guidance is designed to give business owners a simple decision matrix to help them remain in compliance with the Executive Order and all applicable civil rights laws.‘
Moore said the disability community largely supports the executive orders and masking mandates.
"Many people with disabilities are in a higher risk category. They're very supportive of protections and they need to get food and go places like everybody else," Moore said. "So, as far as I can tell, they're highly supportive of protecting others and protecting themselves."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.