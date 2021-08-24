MANTON — No longer can the Manton commission justify holding on to the VFW Hall, located at 603 State St.
The city has been in possession of the hall since 2018, when the Manton chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars donated the building to the city. At the time, VFW Commander Bill Ewald said the cost of maintaining the more-than 60-year-old structure and paying monthly utilities was becoming too much for the 96 members to handle.
Built in the early 1950s, a couple of years after the Manton VFW obtained its charter, Ewald said the club thrived when the community had a large number of World War II veterans. That population has dwindled significantly over the years, and Ewald said younger veterans aren’t as interested in joining the club as their predecessors.
For some time, the commission has been holding their monthly meetings at the hall. The city also has been renting the hall out for various purposes, although apparently such use of the facility is rare: so far this year, they’ve rented the hall out three times, bringing in $150, which doesn’t even come close to covering the $400 a month in maintenance costs.
In order to rent the hall out for other types of functions, such as weddings, a good deal of updates would be required to bring the facility up to code.
Commissioner Rick Rayment said since the hall isn’t up to date on basic amenities, the city is opening itself up to liability in the event that something unfortunate were to happen there.
“We could get sued because of neglect of the building,” Rayment said.
Most of the commissioners expressed support of the idea of the city no longer owning the building.
Commissioner William Bates commented since the city only paid $1 for the building, if they sold it for $2, they’d be making a profit.
Commissioner Lisa Gillet suggested offering the building to a local business.
“It’s not helping the city to have it sit here and rot,” Gillet said.
Commissioner Marcie Wilson said she thinks the city should attempt to sell the building to the library. Wilson has previously voiced her opposition to a plan to build a new library on property that now is being used by the True North gas station. She believes the VFW Hall could instead be repurposed into a library.
Rayment replied that he doesn’t think library organizers will want anything to do with the facility for the same reason the city doesn’t: it requires a lot of work and it probably would be more cost-effective just to tear it down and rebuild.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite, who since 2018 has maintained that the building is a valuable resource for the city, said he nonetheless understands the position of the commissioners who wish to part ways with the hall.
“It is what it is at this point,” Cronkhite said.
When it came to a vote, the commission approved a motion to list the hall for sale.
