Facial recognition software: Privacy invasion or valuable tool for police

CADILLAC — For all its promise for improving the world, technology can be scary, especially if not used responsibly or with malicious intent.
From the invention of the printing press to the internet, virtually all technologies have good, bad and unexpected side effects.
State legislators are grappling with one of these technologies right now: the Michigan Senate recently passed a bill that would ban the use of facial recognition software — except in certain situations involving imminent danger or harm — by police agencies looking to solve crimes.
The debate over the use of this technology stems from concerns that it may be a violation of the Fourth Amendment protections prohibiting unreasonable search and seizure. There also are questions about the technology’s effectiveness in identifying people of color, which it doesn’t do as well as identifying white people.
Among the four senators who voted against the bill banning the technology’s use by police was Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington.
VanderWall said with cameras a part of everyday life, including on many downtown street corners, in banks and convenience stores, taking away this kind of technology may remove an incredibly valuable tool for law enforcement now and into the foreseeable future.
“I think this goes too far,‘ VanderWall said. “We already have facial recognition in our cell phones. Our faces are already out there. This will just allow police to do their jobs better.‘
“I don’t see a negative thing about it,‘ agreed Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin, who added that people already deal with this type of software every day if they’re on social media, including Facebook, which Martin said regularly identifies him in pictures other people post of him, even if they don’t tag him in the photo.
With surveillance cameras becoming more affordable and widespread, Martin said they routinely obtain photos and videos of crimes being committed and suspects they believe may be connected with those crimes.
Having the ability to identify someone in this media using facial recognition software could potentially increase the rate of solving cases, he said.
“It’s a tool that would be beneficial for us,‘ Martin said.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer agreed that the technology could be another option for police in solving any number of crimes, particularly thefts and trespassing.
“It would be no different than a photo lineup,‘ Yancer said. “But you couldn’t just hang your hat on that. You would still have to develop the evidence.‘
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said while it’s true the technology has the potential to be a valuable tool, its reliability is a legitimate concern.
“Unlike movies, facial recognition tech is not always instant and accurate,‘ Elmore said. “Anyone with social media knows that software can assign the wrong names to faces. The error rates also increase more with some races. Our culture tends to jump on the next new thing even before that thing is perfected.‘
Elmore said another concern about the use of the technology is that police will utilize the State Network of Agency Photos — which holds millions of photo licenses, state IDs, and arrest photos — as a resource pool to cross-reference new images and videos they obtain.
“Like any technology, it can be abused by those in control of it,‘ Elmore said.‘The important thing about this ban is that the State of Michigan is looking at the issues. These are big questions. Tech comes and changes rapidly — almost too fast. All too often, we simply embrace it. I think that our elected officials taking the time to responsibly study the issue is the right thing do to before it’s too late.‘
Cadillac resident RJ Grant said he wasn’t against the use of the technology in principle, although he would draw a line at cameras being placed in private areas such as bathrooms.
Charity Gommesen, of Cadillac, says she has “never really thought about it‘ although she does have some privacy concerns about where photos to train recognition software are procured.
Gommesen isn’t alone in having these concerns; questions have surfaced in recent months about what companies do with the millions of pictures they collect through such applications as FaceApp, Snapchat and Instagram.
This goes hand in hand with concerns that have been expressed about what companies like Facebook and Google do with the digital data they collect on user behaviors and preferences.
“The more we incorporate tech into our lives, the more we expose ourselves and waive our privacy,‘ Elmore said. “Do large corporations use and sell your biometrics we so freely give them when we order a pair of blue jeans online, play a video game, or post pictures social media? Yes. Should law enforcement be able to use the same tools to catch bad guys?‘
The senate bill has been referred to committee at this time. House lawmakers are considering a similar bill that would impose a five-year moratorium on the technology’s use.
