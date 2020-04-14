Facing uncertainty, organizers cancel this year's Mesick Jeep Blessing

MESICK — Whether or not the ban on public gatherings will be extended beyond the end of April, organizers of the Mesick Jeep Blessing had to make a decision about the event sooner than later.
The 19th annual Mesick Jeep Blessing was scheduled to be held on May 2, only a couple days after the current stay-at-home order in Michigan was set to expire.
Event founder Deb Stafford said they stood to lose a lot of money if they went ahead with putting the event on, only to eventually be told it had to be cancelled. For example, they had to purchase insurance for the event back in March, and also buy T-shirts for fundraising activities.
"We looked at all possibilities not only to keep the public safe and the financial burdens you are experiencing right now," Stafford wrote on the Jeep Blessing Facebook page, "to keep within the mandates being imposed on our society right now, and to the major fact it is a financial risk for future Jeep Blessings the board agreed we did not want."
Even if they were permitted to hold the event, which draws thousands of off-roading enthusiasts to Ellen's Corner every year, Stafford said attendance surely would have suffered, given the current concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
"Nobody is going to be doing anything," Stafford told the Cadillac News. "We had to play it safe. Who would have thought we'd be in this situation right now.‘?
Response to the announcement on Facebook were mostly comments of sadness and understanding, however Stafford said they've also received messages from people who said they would be willing to attend regardless of the situation, if they were still putting it on.
Stafford said they discussed the possibility of holding the event later in the year but decided against that idea because it gets hotter and dustier as the summer rolls on.
In recent years, the Jeep Blessing has drawn around 2,000 jeeps and off-road vehicles, in addition to 6,000-7,000 drivers and spectators. That turnout is a far cry from the humble beginnings of the event, which included just 45 jeeps that were blessed at a church in Boon. They used to lead a trail ride through the surrounding countryside but due to the thousands of vehicles now involved, they no longer can do that. Instead, they've built an obstacle course with multiple runs of every skill level and vehicle ability.
"People love that off-road camaraderie," Stafford said. "All the people we've met over the years ... it's been amazing."
The focal point of the Jeep Blessing is, of course, the blessing done by Pastor Chad Carmichael each year at 11 a.m. Although the actual event won't be held this year, Stafford said they intend to livestream the blessing on their Facebook page.
She said they're also gearing up for next year's Blessing, which will be the 20th anniversary of the event.
"I think people will come back stronger than ever," Stafford said.
The blessing will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on May 2. Anyone wishing to view the blessing can look up Cadillac Jeepers/Jeep Blessing on Facebook. For more information about the Jeep Blessing, go to www.cadillacjeepers.com.
