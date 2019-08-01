Fairs are for family fun, good hygiene

CADILLAC — While animals are a huge part of the fairs, especially in the local fairs of the Cadillac area, there are some things people should do when visiting the barns to ensure they stay safe and more importantly healthy.
With the Osceola County Fair finishing up this weekend and the Northern District Fair in Cadillac gearing up for a big week beginning Aug. 11, District Health Department No. 10 Environmental Health Director Tom Reichard said fairgoers need only need to take simple precautions to remain safe around the fair and its animals.
Whether a person is concerned with illnesses associated with E. coli or swine influenza, the No. 1 thing to remember is to not eat or drink in the livestock barns or show rings. Likewise, don't take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into swine barns.
"Our main emphasis is with children. We emphasize not bringing food and drink in the livestock area because of possible contact with manure. Some of the bacteria also can be airborne," Reichard said.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as germs spread this way. Finally, common things like covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze or cough and throwing the tissue in the trash after it is used. Good handwashing also is advisable and when soap and water is not available use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
When it comes to things like swine flu if a person is at high risk of serious flu complications and is planning to attend a fair, avoid pigs and the swine barn. Similarly, if you have flu-like symptoms avoid contact with pigs. Also, avoid contact with sick people and if you're sick stay home from work until the illness is over.
Reichard said as long as you use common sense there is no reason to believe there should be any issues. Historically, the Northern District Fair has not had any issues with people being exposed to e.coli or swine flu.
"Kids like to pet animals so they will do that but as soon as possible make sure have good hygiene when they leave the area which means hand washing," Reichard said. "It is pretty obvious but people forget."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also is asking people to use common sense when attending fairs. MDHHS health experts also want to educate the public about swine influenza in particular.
Swine influenza is a respiratory disease in pigs caused by type A influenza viruses that regularly circulate among swine. Swine influenza viruses do not usually infect humans, but human infections have been reported.
When influenza viruses spread from pigs to people it is called a variant influenza virus. In 2018, 17 people from six states, including three from Michigan, were sickened by variant influenza viruses after having direct or indirect contact with swine at fairs and exhibits, according to the MDHHS. Since 2010, there have been 466 confirmed cases reported nationally. These infections and related hospitalizations have mostly been among children; however, all age groups have been affected, the MDHHS said.
Spread of the virus from a pig to a person is thought to happen in the same way that human flu viruses spread — mainly through droplets when infected pigs cough and sneeze. In a few cases, a person infected by a pig has then spread the virus to another person. People cannot get swine influenza from eating properly prepared pork or handling pork products, according to the MDHHS.
Currently, there is no human vaccine for swine influenza and the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against it; however, antiviral drugs, such as Oseltamivir and Zanamivir, are effective in treating it, according to the MDHHS. Early treatment works best and may be especially important for people with a high-risk condition.
For more information on swine influenza, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, www.cdc.gov.
